A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef warns that there could be a significant increase in the number of measles cases around the world. More than 17,000 cases have already been reported globally in January and February, an increase of nearly 80% from the 9,665 cases reported in the same period last year. The report cites low global vaccination rates in the past few years as the main driver of this increase. Given measles is a preventable disease, it’s worrying to see cases rising.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO