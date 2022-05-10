ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NY to send $35M to abortion providers amid worry over Roe

By MARINA VILLENEUVE - Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will give abortion providers $35 million to expand services and boost security in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court possibly overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. The Democrat said the state must...

The mystery of the secret Virginia air board document

State officials are refusing to release a document that purportedly undercuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desire to remove Virginia from a greenhouse gas reduction program. Youngkin wants the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board to consider an emergency regulation that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state program in which energy producers charge their customers to cover the costs of reducing pollution.
State agencies try to sort out scope of Youngkin's telework policy

Virginia’s behavioral health agency says its regional staff — including employees in the field — won’t be affected by a new telework policy that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued last week. But within the behavioral health and developmental services agency, it’s not clear to staff whether the...
Virginia woman charged in Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

A Collinsville woman has been charged with joining the riots at the U.S. Capitol, where federal authorities say she was photographed wearing a shirt that stated: “Yes, I’m a Trump girl.”. Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 44, was arrested Wednesday in Lynchburg. She appeared before a magistrate judge in Roanoke...
Reproductive rights message left outside Sen Collins' home

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A message left in chalk outside Sen. Susan Collins' home urged her to support the Democratic effort to codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion nationwide. Bangor police responded to the Republican senator's home in Bangor Saturday...
"Quite shocking": Water levels in Lake Mead, Nevada fall to lowest in history

Lake Mead’s water levels have plunged to their lowest in history, leading leading to fears of water restrictions across multiple states. The key water reserve - which serves tens of millions of people living in Nevada, California, Arizona and across the border in Mexico - has seen its elevation drop by up to 160 feet over the last 20 years.
COVID cases increase by 42% in Northeast Tennessee

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 rose sharply across Northeast Tennessee but declined in Southwest Virginia during early May. Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 from May 1-7, a 42% increase over the prior week. Those are the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan County held steady with 98 new cases, compared to 100 the week prior but Washington County Tennessee jumped from 62 new cases the previous week to 121 for the first week of May. Carter and Greene counties also reported increases.
The Vein Company, Llc

Their View: Supply chain solutions require a 360-degree view

On Tuesday morning, traffic was heavy on state Route 106/609, near the border between New Kent and Charles City counties. Cars lined up on the southbound side of the highway to make a left turn onto Barnetts Road, yielding to a vehicle from Atlantic Bulk Carrier — the largest tank-truck carrier in Virginia. The driver patiently executed the wide turn, making the tough maneuver look easy.
Surfside families seek answers despite settlement

Family members of some of the 98 people killed in a Florida condominium collapse last June say they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials gathered Thursday at the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims' names and ages. A fence surrounding the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims' names and ages. The ceremony came a day after the surprise announcement that the settlement had been reached in the families' lawsuit. The 12-story beachside building partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Pablo Langesfeld, who lost his 26-year-old daughter, Nicole, said the settlement is not for closure, but does help. Specifics of the settlement or how it will be split have not been released.
Study explores Amtrak service to Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Extending Amtrak passenger rail service to the Twin City could cost between $500 million and $1.5 billion and attract up to 15,500 annual riders, a new study shows. Conducted by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, the study is the latest installment in a...
Supervisors deny permit for events at 100-year-old barn

The Washington County Board of Supervisors denied a special exception permit Tuesday to allow a multiuse events barn to open on rural Osceola Road between Abingdon and Damascus. Elizabeth Gardner had proposed using the century-old dairy barn made of wormy chestnut wood as an event space that would be open...
Our View | After acquittal by his peers, why is officer still suspended?

It’s rarely a good practice to second guess personnel decisions of organizations. It’s impossible for those outside the walls to know all the facts that go into those decisions, but the case of Bristol, Virginia police officer Johnathan Brown is one that may be an exception. Brown’s case...
Lee Smith’s recent novella ‘Blue Marlin’ reworks an older short story into a coming-of-age tale of frailty of family life

Lee Smith takes off to Key West, Florida, as a teenager in one of her most recently released books. “Blue Marlin” explores a time in Smith’s life when her parents both suffered nervous breakdowns. Separated, the couple had a doctor prescribe a cure: Go away together in a new and exciting place and get to know each other again.
Southern California fire destroys mansions

A wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. The flames were fanned by gusty ocean winds but they were dying down Wednesday night. No injuries were reported but several streets were ordered evacuated. The fire, which occurred in Laguna Niguel, was relatively small at about 200 acres (81 hectares) but the wind drove embers into palm trees, attics and dense, dry brush on slopes and steep canyons that hadn’t burned for decades, Brian Fennessy, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, said at an evening news conference. Fennessy said climate change has made even small fires that once would have been easily contained into extreme threats to life and property throughout the West.
Council approves first reading of budget after some key additions

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Virginia’s City Council approved some 11th-hour changes to its fiscal 2022-23 budget Tuesday, to preserve a series of alternative sentencing programs. The changes totaled nearly $400,000 and were finalized after 90 minutes of wrangling over the proposed $59.8 million general funding spending plan. The...
TENNIS | Innovative ideas needed for courthouse parking

Randy Pennington is a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, and he has said more than once that he wants to challenge Abingdon’s leaders to find more parking in the downtown district now that the Washington County Courthouse is under renovation. That’s an interesting challenge. How do...
