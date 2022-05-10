ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1B hydropower project's fate rests with Maine supreme court

By WGME
WPFO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) – The state supreme court heard arguments in two cases Tuesday afternoon that could determine the fate of Central Maine Power's controversial 145-mile transmission line. The state supreme court heard arguments on both sides on the constitutionality of the statewide referendum where Maine voters rejected the...

