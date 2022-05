Editor: We, the Transforming Justice Team of Together Colorado, were shocked and disappointed when we learned of the firing of Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. As Coloradans, no matter where we live, how much money we make, or our race or religion, we all want our community to be safe to live, work, and raise our families. Unfortunately, the police department in Aurora has not always provided a sense of safety and security for the city’s inhabitants. Chief Wilson was hired to remedy this situation in 2019 and provide safety to everyone in the Aurora community.

