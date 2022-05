A bill to prohibit discrimination based on hairstyles, which almost made it through the entire process last year, was defeated coming out of the gate on Monday. House Bill 667 is almost a mirror version of last year’s “Louisiana CROWN Act,” which had cleared the Senate and House committee but couldn’t get a vote on the House floor as its chief sponsor, Troy Carter, transitioned from the state Senate to the U.S. Congress in May 2021.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO