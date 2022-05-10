ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

FDA failed to protect families in baby formula shortage crisis

By William D. Marler
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

From September 2021 to February 2022, the CDC received reports of Cronobacter bacteria cases in infants in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas that resulted in four illnesses with two deaths. These illnesses were ultimately linked by the CDC and FDA to the consumption of powdered infant formula produced by Abbott in its Sturgis, Michigan facility. A worldwide recall of formula produced in the plant has left store shelves bare and parents scrambling for safe alternatives to feed their babies.

According to the CDC, Cronobacter can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis. Although Cronobacter infections are rare, they can be deadly in newborns in the first days or weeks of life with a mortality rate between 50% and 80%. Only a handful of Cronobacter infections are reported yearly, but given only the state of Minnesota requires labs to report positive tests, it is unclear how many illnesses are missed.

How did the FDA find itself facing thousands of scared and angry parents? It is a history of warning signs ignored.

In September 2019, the last time the FDA inspected the facility, the FDA cited Abbott for failing to test an adequate amount of formula to assure that it met “the required microbiological quality standards.”

In September 2021, after two years with no on-site inspection, the FDA returned to Abbott and found several concerning practices that likely lead to formula contamination, specifically, Abbott failed to “maintain a building used in the manufacture, processing, packing or holding of infant formula in a clean and sanitary condition.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MH1N_0fZZXilb00
Families are struggling to purchase essential baby formula for their newborns.
Paul Martinka

In October, 2021, the FDA was warned in a confidential whistleblower document by a former Abbott employee who worked at the Sturgis facility, that Abbott was falsifying records, releasing untested formula into the market and failing to adequately clean the plant. It took months for the FDA to take action, House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro told Politico.

In its March 2022 recall notice, Abbott acknowledged having found “evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in non-product contact areas,” but denied having found the bacterium in finished product. This would appear to be in direct contradiction to the FDA’s revelation that the company had recorded the destruction of product in the past due to the presence of Cronobacter . Specifically, “a review of the firm’s internal records also indicates environmental contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii and the firm’s destruction of product due to the presence of Cronobacter .”

Abbott denies being the source of the outbreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBoHC_0fZZXilb00
The FDA was slow to respond to allegations of Abbott’s tainted baby formula products.
Paul Martinka

Baby formula is more than a canned commodity — it’s food for the most vulnerable. It requires the highest of standards and mandates the closest of inspections. Yes, babies’ lives depended and depend on it.

The CDC needs to reconsider making Cronobacter a nationwide reportable disease, so no illnesses are missing, and outbreaks figured out sooner so the product can be taken off the market in days instead of months. The FDA leadership has not been held to account for inadequate inspections and failing to act on the whistleblower warnings.

The FDA has essentially been silent on what it failed to do, but more importantly, what it plans to do to prevent the next Cronobacter outbreak. Instead, the FDA facing formula shortages, abdicates its responsibility to protect the public by letting parent know they are on their own with this thin gruel of a warning: “Those seeking access [to the formula] should consult with their healthcare provider in considering whether the benefit of consuming such product outweighs the potential risk of bacterial infection in the user’s particular circumstances.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0c9m_0fZZXilb00
The CDC must investigate and report Cronobacter bacteria cases as seriously as COVID-19 variant cases.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

So, what can parents do to protect their children if the FDA will not?

William D. Marler is a lawyer specializing in foodborne illness cases.

Comments / 4

Related
The Atlantic

What’s Behind America’s Shocking Baby-Formula Shortage?

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. America’s baby-formula shortage has gone from curious inconvenience to full-blown national crisis. In many states, including Texas and Tennessee, more than half of formula is sold out in stores. Nationwide, 40 percent of formula is out of stock—a twentyfold increase since the first half of 2021. As parents have started to stockpile formula, retailers such as Walgreens, CVS, and Target have all moved to limit purchases.
TENNESSEE STATE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Sturgis, MI
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Delauro
ABC 33/40 News

Experts warn against parents making homemade baby formula

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — As the shortage of baby formulas continues, some parents are feeling desperate to provide for their children, some even making their own formula, which doctors and dieticians say is dangerous. Empty shelf, after empty shelf, after empty shelf is what moms and dads are...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Cdc#Bacteria#Baby Formula#Cronobacter
Daily Mail

CDC issues new hepatitis alert telling doctors to take LIVER SAMPLES from seriously ill children to test for adenovirus in search for cause of illness - after five youngsters died in America's outbreak

A new hepatitis alert was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday telling doctors to take liver samples from the sickest patients — after five children died from the disease in the U.S. and 15 needed a liver transplant. It comes as scientists remain stumped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Another COVID Surge is Here, But It May Be Less Severe

May 10, 2022 -- Rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations likely mean we're in a new phase of the pandemic. And the number of Americans dying from COVID-19 is also anticipated to grow, although the surge in the short term is not expected to look like previous waves. That’s the...
WEATHER
WebMD

FDA Working to Improve U.S. Baby Formula Supply

May 11, 2022 -- The FDA said Tuesday that it is taking several steps to improve the supply of baby formula in the U.S. The nationwide formula shortage has grown worse in recent weeks due to supply chain issues and a recall of certain Abbott Nutrition products, including major labels such as Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
MedicalXpress

Medication that lowers risk of overdose underused

Less than half of Americans who received treatment for opioid use disorder over a five-year period were offered a potentially lifesaving medication, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Saint Louis University have found. And treatment with the medication was even more rare for those with what's known as polysubstance use disorder—when opioid users also misuse other substances, such as alcohol, methamphetamine, benzodiazepines or cocaine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TODAY.com

It’s almost summer, and flu is still spreading nationwide

The United States is in the midst of a late-season rise in flu, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, with nearly 1 in 10 positive tests reported at the mid-April peak. But even with that uptick, an NBC News analysis of seven years CDC data shows...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy