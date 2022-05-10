ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 prediction: Something’s gotta give in NHL playoffs

One of the most interesting developments in Round 1 of the 2022 NHL playoffs is that the Los Angeles Kings have decided to go toe to toe with the Edmonton Oilers, rather than play a more conservative approach and slow the Oilers down through the neutral zone.

Conventional wisdom would suggest that the underdog Kings would be better served trying to gum up the neutral zone and do everything they can to turn every game into a coin flip, but Los Angeles has decided to go the other way and play a wide-open style against a team that has Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 odds

Spread : LAK +1.5 (-135) vs. EDM -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline : LAK (+165) vs. EDM (-200)

Total : Over 6.5 (-105) | Under 6.5 (-115)

Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 predictions

Given the Kings’ struggles all season at converting chances and the Oilers’ world-class offense, you’d think a series that has featured a total of 97 high-danger scoring chances would end quickly in Edmonton’s favor, but that hasn’t been the case. Los Angeles and Edmonton are tied, 2-2, heading into Tuesday night’s Game 5 in Alberta.

Another interesting development in this best-of-7 is that most folks assumed that, should Los Angeles have success in this series, it would come because Mike Smith struggled in goal for the Oilers. But that hasn’t been the case. Smith did have a blunder in Game 1, but since then the ageless wonder has been terrific and currently sits second among playoff goalies with a +5 Goals Saved Above Expected. Smith’s .942 save percentage is the fourth-best mark in the postseason.

Jonathan Quick, another ageless wonder, has also been impressive in this series, though his performance hasn’t been as steady as Smith’s. While Quick is coming off a shutout in Game 4, he’s also had a couple of rough games. Quick has allowed 13 goals in four games and has skated to an .895 save percentage to go along with a +0.7 GSAx. Goaltending is volatile and can change on a dime, but right now you’d give the edge to Smith — especially considering the offenses that the two netminders are facing.

With Smith in form and a game environment that should favor them, the Oilers are worthy of their status as heavy favorites on Tuesday. But instead of backing the moneyline at -225, I’d look at the -1.5 puck line (+115) or even an alternate line of -2.5 (+185). Given how the Kings have set themselves up in this series, it’s reasonable to expect that we’ll see another high-event game and that means that it’s not all that likely that the winning margin will just be one goal.

Kings vs. Oilers Game 5 bet: Oilers -1.5 +120 ( WynnBet )

