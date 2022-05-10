Truly Pizza Aims to Build Community Around Pizza

Welcome to the most spectacular residence to ever hit the Fountain Valley market! To say this home is an entertainer's dream is an understatement. Set on a nearly 10,000 square foot lot in the BEST location in all of FV, this stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home with captivating curb appeal showcasing professional landscaping, stacked stone & interlocking paver hardscape, 3 car garage, and exquisite double entry doors of solid wood, glass & wrought iron to the most amazing resort-inspired backyard you've ever seen featuring a giant California room with lighting & ceiling fans, additional covered patio with built-in seating, and glass rock tabletop fire-ring. The focal point of the backyard is the glistening pool and spa flanked by lovely rose gardens, and manicured landscaping. There is even a separate cottage that houses gym equipment and a sauna. Step inside and experience this remarkable expanded home with endless upgrades and custom touches throughout. The soaring ceilings, skylights, Cherry Pecan flooring, crown molding, dual pane window/sliders, plantation shutters, raised panel interior doors, and custom woodwork all speak to the care and craftsmanship that went into the creation of this breathtaking home. The elegant formal living room and step down formal dining room family room great you when you enter. The gourmet kitchen features coffered ceiling, custom soft-close shaker cabinetry with glass display panels, pull-outs & specialty storage, granite countertops, complemented by built-in appliances (refrigerator, microwave, double ovens, gas cooktop, hood/vent) and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The kitchen is open to a huge family room with stacked-stone fireplace. Inside laundry room located off family room. There is a separate downstairs suite of rooms designed for mother-in-law living that includes a spacious living room and bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, 4 spacious bedrooms await. The primary contains dual walk-in closets, private balcony, and a spa-style ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, frameless glass shower and separate jetted tub with opening skylight. Close to Mile Square Park and award-winning schools with short drive to beach, shopping, dining, pier, Pacific City nightlife and entertaining.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO