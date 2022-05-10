ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri golf adds graduate transfer

By Trevor Maeder
By Trevor Maeder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Columbia) -- The Missouri women’s golf program added graduate transfer...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

4 Missouri softball standouts named to All-SEC teams

(Columbia) -- Four Missouri softball players have been named to the All-Southeastern Conference team. Kimberly Wert and Brooke Wilmes were picked to the first team while Jenna Laird was tabbed to the second team. Casidy Chaumont was also named to the All-Defensvie Team. View the complete release from Missouri athletics...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri Republicans praise eminent domain bill passage

JEFFERSON CITY — Several Missouri GOP politicians touted the passage of a bill on eminent domain reform as an achievement for the Missouri legislature in a press conference on Thursday. "I think the bill that we've seen passed and on its way to the Governor's desk now is incredibly...
MISSOURI STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Tigers Upset Tide in SEC Championship

The Missouri Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team 3-0, to advance to the 2022 SEC Softball Championship semifinals. Not only was it the Tide's fourth matchup with the Tigers in six days, but also Alabama ace Montana Fouts' fourth time on the mound in six days. Both teams...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kmaland.com

KMAland Boys Golf (5/12): Auburn, Palmyra's Carpenter win JCC Invitational

(KMAland) -- Auburn and Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter won the JCC Invitational on Thursday in KMAland boys golf. Auburn came in with a 351 to win the Johnson County Central Invitational on Thursday. Palmyra took third with a 376, Falls City was fourth with a 387 and Johnson County Central posted a 417 in fifth. Nebraska City’s 432 was sixth.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
ozarkradionews.com

Mohamed Diarra Inks With Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mohamed Diarra, one of the nation’s top junior college prospects, has officially inked with the University of Missouri men’s basketball program, Whitten Family Head Coach Dennis Gates announced Wednesday. Diarra will have three remaining years of eligibility entering the 2022-23 season. “Mo was one...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Bluml, Hughes, Martin, Spiegel earn 2022 KMA Sportscaster's Scholarships

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Glenwood, Riverside and Tarkio student-athletes are the winners of this year’s KMA Sportscaster’s Scholarship. Glenwood’s Abby Hughes and Tarkio’s Sophia Martin will both receive a one-time scholarship of $1000 while Shenandoah’s Reese Spiegel and Riverside’s Izzy Bluml will receive a one-time scholarship of $500.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Rodriguez, Allick named to U-21 National Training Team

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska volleyball players Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick have been selected for the 2022 Women’s Under-21 National Training Team. The team will train from May 26th to June 4th in Shreveport, Louisiana before competing at the 2022 Women’s Under-21 Pan American Cup in Mexico from June 5th to June 13th.
LINCOLN, NE
feastmagazine.com

Dine and drink at these spots while walking, biking or riding horseback down the Katy Trail

The Katy Trail State Park is a shining example of what is possible when rails-to-trails projects make their way into existence. The former railroad turned multi-use trail system features 240 miles of crushed limestone trail, making it possible to travel almost the entire width of Missouri exclusively by bicycle, foot or horseback. Almost completely flat and traffic-free, the Katy attracts sport and recreational cyclists alike, but the true gems are the wineries, restaurants, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds you’ll find along the way. Although wineries and restaurants abound near the park, the elevation change from flat trail to hilltop winery can sometimes make for a grueling end to a casual bike ride. Here, we’re rounding up the best places to grab a drink or bite without leaving the trail system or its sea-level elevation.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Former Husker Shields named to All-EuroLeague Second Team

(Lincoln) -- Former Nebraska standout Shavon Shields has been named to the All-EuroLeague Second Team for the second straight season. Shields played at Nebraska from 2013 to 2016 and helped AX Armani Exchange Milan to a 19-9 record and a playoff berth in the EuroLeague. Shields averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Sharlyn L. Chitwood, 76, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Assembly of God Church, Tarkio. Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Sharlyn Chitwood Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
TARKIO, MO
Awesome 92.3

New Area Code Coming to Jeff City and Columbia

Missouri is getting a new area code, and if you need a new phone number in the Jefferson City and Columbia area you could get a number with the new area code. The new area code is 235 and it will be joining the current 573 area code which serves much of central and western Missouri including Jefferson City and Columbia. The new area code, according to the Missouri Public Service Commission is an overlay of the current 573 area code.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Northwest women's assistant Houston joins UFR to preview summer camps

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball program wants participants for their various summer basketball camps in June. Addae Houston -- a current Northwest Missouri State assistant and former Southwestern Community College head coach -- joined Wednesday's Upon Further Review to preview the camps. The camps are designed for...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Glenwood makes clean sweep at 3A State Track qualifiers

(Denison) -- The Glenwood boys and girls track teams took home the 3A district 5 team titles in Denison on Thursday night. The boys tallied up 186 points, as the girls raked in 176. Following up in both the boys and the girls team scoring was Lewis Central, as Atlantic, Harlan, and Denison all vied for the 3-6 positions.
GLENWOOD, IA

