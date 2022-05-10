ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Carmel Del Mar International Night

China’s representatives include the evenings show director Susan Ma (back row, center) (Robert_McKenzie)

Joseph Chung with Eunwoo and Eva (Robert_McKenzie)

Eunwoo and Eva (Robert_McKenzie)

Favorite and Jakub Ndlovu-Uradnik, with Libby represent Zimbabwe (Robert_McKenzie)

PTA President Gigi Modlin with Sky (Robert_McKenzie)

Families brought many of their delicacies to share with others (Robert_McKenzie)

James and Ariane Matthews with Jett representing Australia (Robert_McKenzie)

Maaria and Saima Aslam represented Pakistan (Robert_McKenzie)

Musical entertainment was provided by the sudents (Robert_McKenzie)

Girls in traditional Japanese costumes (Robert_McKenzie)

The Karimian and Hashemian families represented Iran (Robert_McKenzie)

Carmel Del Mar Elementary School celebrated many cultures May 6 at its popular International Night event. The night included traditional/authentic family dishes, various cultural displays, cultural performances/showcases on stage and more.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

