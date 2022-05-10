Carmel Del Mar International Night
2/12
China’s representatives include the evenings show director Susan Ma (back row, center) (Robert_McKenzie)
3/12
Joseph Chung with Eunwoo and Eva (Robert_McKenzie)
4/12
Eunwoo and Eva (Robert_McKenzie)
5/12
Favorite and Jakub Ndlovu-Uradnik, with Libby represent Zimbabwe (Robert_McKenzie)
6/12
PTA President Gigi Modlin with Sky (Robert_McKenzie)
7/12
Families brought many of their delicacies to share with others (Robert_McKenzie)
8/12
James and Ariane Matthews with Jett representing Australia (Robert_McKenzie)
9/12
Maaria and Saima Aslam represented Pakistan (Robert_McKenzie)
10/12
Musical entertainment was provided by the sudents (Robert_McKenzie)
11/12
Girls in traditional Japanese costumes (Robert_McKenzie)
12/12
The Karimian and Hashemian families represented Iran (Robert_McKenzie)
Carmel Del Mar Elementary School celebrated many cultures May 6 at its popular International Night event. The night included traditional/authentic family dishes, various cultural displays, cultural performances/showcases on stage and more.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
Comments / 0