Home of Gondogola is moving down Colorado Avenue and has a new name, WOOF. Like most locals who rent, the gallery has had many homes in Telluride, so this isn’t the first move. Fourteen years ago, owner and artist Mary Kenez set up shop in what is now the Telluride Music Company space. The gallery then moved across the street, first on the upper floor of the Pedersen Building, then four years ago, they moved downstairs.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO