Three senior Raiders sign with college athletic programs

James Phillip Roach, 84, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was the loving husband of Ruby Epperson Roach for 63 years. Born in Charlotte County, March 22, 1938, he was a son of the late Etta Green and Henry P. Roach. James served his country in the United States Air Force from 1955-1963. He moved from Roanoke to Appomattox in 1973, where he was a store manager for Kings Supermarket which later changed to Food World and finally became Harris Teeter. In 1992, he purchased a lake home in Clarksville and transferred to Harris Teeter in South Hill to fulfill his dream of living on Buggs Island Lake. He retired in 1998, from Farmers Food in South Hill to enjoy his remaining years on the lake. He loved the Lord, his family, fishing, sunsets on the lake and bluegrass music.

CLARKSVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO