BOZEMAN — Montana State announced the additions of three guards into the men's basketball program last month, but there is still more roster building to do. Transfers Darius Brown II and Robert Ford III will join incoming freshman Jed Miller from California on the Bobcats this summer. The team has two more spots to fill and will be at the limit of 13 scholarships once they are. Head coach Danny Sprinkle said the team would still like to add a power forward or center — either through the transfer portal or through high school recruiting — but added, “Sometimes you just have to get the best available player too.”

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO