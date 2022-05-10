ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinci Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) _ Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Tuesday reported profit...

www.mysanantonio.com

MySanAntonio

Arlington Asset Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter. The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share. The investment company posted revenue...
ARLINGTON, TX
Reuters

CEO pay almost makes GE investors mad

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Electric (GE.N) investors are pretending to be angry about executive pay. Only two-thirds of them voted to support the company’s executive compensation package at its annual meeting on May 4. That’s better than the 42% who voted in favor last year, but below the average of 87% at companies tracked by Proxy Monitor.
STOCKS
Reuters

Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox soar after record profit

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox (ACX.MC)soared on Wednesday after the company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit as strong demand for steel boosted prices. The company posted a net profit of 266 million euros ($280 million), more than three times its result a year...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Ford, General Motors, Tapestry and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – Ford fell 2.8% in premarket trading while GM slid 3.4% after Wells Fargo double-downgraded both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight." Wells Fargo said 2022 could represent a profit peak for legacy automakers, with the shift toward electric vehicles eroding profits in the years ahead.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $220M Of 3 Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Inotiv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Williams Industrial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $69.6...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash

Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings fell more than 53% on a large swing on the paper value of its investments, but Warren Buffett found ways to put some of the company's massive cash pile to work, which will give shareholders something to talk about at Saturday's annual meeting.Berkshire said it earned $5.46 billion, or $3.702 per Class A share, during the quarter. That’s down from $11.7 billion, or $7.638 per Class A share, a year ago.But the key change during the quarter was that Berkshire's mountain of cash shrank to $106 billion from $147 billion at the beginning of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Sientra Q1 Earnings

Sientra SIEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sientra missed estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $1.84 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Evaxion Biotech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evaxion Biotech EVAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evaxion Biotech beat estimated earnings by 24.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Indaptus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Indaptus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 50.6%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

RVL Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RVL Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 61.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Telefonica quarterly profit tops forecast on price rises, cost cuts

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish telecom company Telefonica posted a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday helped by inflation-matching price rises, operating efficiencies and its cloud and cybersecurity business. Shares in the company jumped 4.8%, outperforming the blue-chip IBEX-35 index which fell 1.4%, as Telefonica affirmed its forecast for “low...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Crown ElectroKinetics Q1 Earnings

Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crown ElectroKinetics missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Riley Exploration Permian: Q2 Earnings Insights

Riley Exploration Permian REPX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Riley Exploration Permian missed estimated earnings by 8.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $29.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

