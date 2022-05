In this week’s edition of Happenin’ in Homer X101’s Matt Brooks was joined by Phil Stockton, Superintendent of the Homer DPW with updates from the Department. Topics covered in this edition include announcing the final days for residents to get their brush collected, Amnesty Day scheduled for this Saturday (May 14), and the Memorial Day Parade on May 30th. Phil also highlighted the glass recycling bin at the Street Department and the paving projects planned for this year.

1 DAY AGO