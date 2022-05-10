ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen Is Back: Queen Latifah Returns As The Face Of CoverGirl Cosmetics

By Carly Tennes
 2 days ago
Getty Images

She's not even close to her Last Holiday ! Earlier this week, actress, musician and longtime CoverGirl spokeswoman Queen Latifah announced that she would be reuniting with the iconic beauty company for a brand new partnership.

"You know what they say...Once a COVERGIRL, always a COVERGIRL," the actress wrote alongside a selfie sporting the brand's iconic logo. "It is such an honor to be back with the @COVERGIRL family and be able to work alongside boundary-pushing, diverse, and game-changing women. I am so excited to pick up where we left off and continue to make the beauty industry more inclusive and accessible for all."

HOW PLAYING BASKETBALL IN HIGH SCHOOL PREPARED TEAM PLAYER QUEEN LATIFAH FOR STARRING ROLE ON 'THE EQUALIZER'

First earning her CoverGirl status in 2001, Latifah's relationship with the cosmetics company spans more than two decades. Aside from appearing in several CoverGirl campaigns, the star teamed up with the brand to create her eponymous Queen collection in 2006. Widely cited as being one of the first mainstream makeup lines to include products for deeper skin tones, Latifah said she's excited to continue this important work in 2022.

"Growing up, I didn't see anyone who looked like me in beauty ads, so I am grateful for this continued partnership with COVERGIRL to inspire the next generation of young black girls who will be raised seeing someone like them as the face of a major beauty brand," the star told People of the multi-year deal.

And it seems Latifah, who is also currently starring in the reboot of the classic '80s crime drama The Equalizer, isn't alone when it comes to this enthusiasm.

"Bringing back Queen Latifah to the COVERGIRL family was a no-brainer for us," explained Stefano Curti , who serves as the Chief Brands Officer for CoverGirl's parent company, Coty. "Latifah is one of the most powerful voices of our generation and we are thrilled to join her in her endeavors to inspire and evoke change."

"She has helped us evolve the brand to include products that help women and men of all ages and skin tones live their true selves with beauty that fit their needs," he continued. "The future is big for COVERGIRL and Queen Latifah."

Walmart
CoverGirl's Queen Collection Lip Color in Soft Matte retails for $7.45 at walmart.com .

Walmart
CoverGirl's Queen Collection CC Cream retails for $14.99 at walmart.com .

#Covergirl#Beauty Brands#Women And Men#Cosmetics
