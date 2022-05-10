ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Net 1 UEPS: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) _ Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of...

www.mysanantonio.com

Benzinga

Inotiv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $91 million. On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share. The results did not...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Thyssenkrupp shares soar after group raises 2022 outlook

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) gained the most in 18 months after the German car parts-to-submarines conglomerate raised its outlook for sales and operating profit in 2022, reflecting a strong recovery rise in selling prices of steel and materials. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox soar after record profit

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox (ACX.MC)soared on Wednesday after the company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit as strong demand for steel boosted prices. The company posted a net profit of 266 million euros ($280 million), more than three times its result a year...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

First-in-human clinical study of PH-762 for the treatment of advanced melanoma open for enrollment. Expect to finalize IND-enabling studies for PH-894 in the second half of 2022. MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

The RealReal Stock Gains on First-quarter Sales Growth

Click here to read the full article. In a world of uncertainty — suddenly defined by inflation, war and supply chain woes — Julie Wainwright is seeing strength in the The RealReal Inc.’s resale model. The company posted continued sales growth in the first quarter and stood by its outlook for the year, with Wainwright, who is founder, chief executive officer and chairperson, highlighting just how The RealReal is different from other players in the luxury space.  More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Weaker yen helps Honda's annual profit but fails to lift outlook

Honda Motor Co. issued an annual operating profit outlook that fell short of analysts' projections, reflecting the impact of higher raw material costs and production disruptions caused by war, China's Covid lockdowns and a persistent global shortage of semiconductors for automobiles. Operating profit for the fiscal year through March 2023...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Arlington Asset Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter. The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share. The investment company posted revenue...
ARLINGTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Abeona Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Friday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its first quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share. The drug developer posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sientra Q1 Earnings

Sientra SIEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sientra missed estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $1.84 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Williams Industrial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $69.6...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: First Majestic Silver Q1 Earnings

First Majestic Silver AG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Majestic Silver missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $56.30 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Evelo Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evelo Biosciences EVLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evelo Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MeiraGTx Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MeiraGTx Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Riley Exploration Permian: Q2 Earnings Insights

Riley Exploration Permian REPX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Riley Exploration Permian missed estimated earnings by 8.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $29.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Indaptus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Indaptus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 50.6%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

