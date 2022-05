BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Louisiana House met Thursday to debate a number of bills, they were temporarily forced to evacuate around 5:30 p.m. Speaker Clay Schexnayder interrupted the meeting to inform lawmakers what was happening, saying, “I was just informed that there was an unclaimed, unknown package that was left in the corner of the rotunda, we don’t know what that package is. It was left in the Senate side. So, as a precaution for right now we are going to evacuate the chamber.”

