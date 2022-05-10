Hailey Bieber Has Me Questioning Whether High-Waisted Pants Are Still In

Our June/July cover star Dua Lipa has perfected her manicured, Y2K look since 2019, when she started to wear avant-garde clothing by small designers like Ashley Williams and GCDS. Her willingness to experiment has made her a head-turning street style star, but she also has a stellar track record for her performance ensembles. Her modus operandi is shockingly bright and over-the-top. For her Future Nostalgia tour this year, the pop star, styled by Lorenzo Posocco, opted for custom-made Balenciaga bodysuits in highlighter hot pink and lime green lace (along with matching gloves!). Other epic tour looks to note? A rhinestone-encrusted bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination by Mugler, an archival Dior by John Galliano monogrammed bra and skirt set, as well as a crystal-slathered bodysuit by Versace.

