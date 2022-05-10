English Summaries

Tottenham is running out of time to move into a coveted top four spot as it prepares to host Arsenal on Thursday in a critical English Premier League match. Tottenham (19-5-11) is fifth in the EPL table, four points behind in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League with three games left. Arsenal (21-3-11) is trying to secure a top-four spot for the first time since 2017, when it finished fifth to end a 20-year run of Champions League appearances. The Gunners have won four straight league games, most recently a 2-1 win against Leeds on Sunday, while Spurs played Liverpool to a 1-1 draw Saturday. Arsenal won the previous North London derby matchup this season, a 3-1 victory at Emirates Stadium in September.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO