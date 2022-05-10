ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
English Summaries

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):. Aston Villa: Douglas...

www.wfmz.com

Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'will wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June to decide his Manchester City future' amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June before making a decision on his future. The 27-year-old has enjoyed yet another successful campaign, notching 17 goals and eight assists for Pep Guardiola's side as they edge towards another Premier League title.
CBS Sports

Wolves vs. Manchester City live score: Premier League title race updates as Man City try to fend off Liverpool

Manchester City will look to rebuild its lead atop the Premier League table with just three games to go as the favorites travel to Wolverhampton on Wednesday (3:15 p.m. ET kickoff). City are level with Liverpool on points following the Reds' 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday. A victory will see City with one hand on the trophy, while dropping points will put Jurgen Klopp's team firmly back in the race with six points up for grabs the rest of the way.
Douglas Luiz
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. Tottenham prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for May 12

Tottenham is running out of time to move into a coveted top four spot as it prepares to host Arsenal on Thursday in a critical English Premier League match. Tottenham (19-5-11) is fifth in the EPL table, four points behind in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League with three games left. Arsenal (21-3-11) is trying to secure a top-four spot for the first time since 2017, when it finished fifth to end a 20-year run of Champions League appearances. The Gunners have won four straight league games, most recently a 2-1 win against Leeds on Sunday, while Spurs played Liverpool to a 1-1 draw Saturday. Arsenal won the previous North London derby matchup this season, a 3-1 victory at Emirates Stadium in September.
FOX Sports

10-man Leeds loses 3-0 to Chelsea, stays in EPL bottom three

LEEDS, England (AP) — Hampered by another first-half red card, Leeds lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea on Wednesday to remain rooted in the Premier League's relegation zone heading into the final week of the season. Already trailing from Mason Mount's fourth-minute goal, Leeds was reduced to 10 men...
Daily Mail

From 355 hardy and hopeful souls at West Didsbury to 90,000 packed into Wembley: Duncan Elliott's 14 match, 2,750 mile photo odyssey captures the enduring magic of the FA Cup

Wembley will be packed with 90,000 fans when Liverpool and Chelsea contest the FA Cup final this Saturday. But English football's showpiece game is merely the culmination of the extraordinary annual journey that is the world's oldest knockout competition. This nine-month, 14 round, 2,750-mile odyssey began way back on August...
BBC

Mansfield Town v Northampton Town: Nigel Clough wary of 'determined' Cobblers

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough expects to face a Northampton side with "renewed determination" in the League Two play-off semi-finals. The Cobblers won their final game at Barrow but missed out on automatic promotion on goal difference after Bristol Rovers beat Scunthorpe 7-0. "There will be large degree of disappointment...
