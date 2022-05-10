Milwaukee, Wauwatosa firefighters battle fires

MILWAUKEE - As of Thursday, May 12, there have been 77 homicides, 26 more than this time in 2021. Three teenagers have been killed in a matter of days. On Saturday near 49th and Hampton, an argument led to gunfire and a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy died. A 15-year-old who was in critical condition after the shooting died Monday. A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in the triple shooting.

