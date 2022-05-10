Milwaukee, Wauwatosa firefighters battle fires

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near Dineen Park on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, May 12. Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot near Appleton and Keefe around 2 p.m. He went to the hospital for treatment. What led to the shooting is not...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Thursday, May 12. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. near 87th and Silver Spring. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
GREENFIELD, Wis. — One person is in custody after a police chase Friday morning. Greenfield police say they attempted to stop a driver for traffic violations in the area of 48th Street and Anthony Drive around 1 a.m. Police say the driver took off and a pursuit was initiated.
Well, this is a first but, admittedly, you're about to see one screaming scooter. Tuesday morning started just like any normal day in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin suburb of West Allis. That is until about 9:50 a.m. when a 21-year-old Milwaukee man aboard a scooter was spotted by a police sergeant.
MILWAUKEE - Reckless driving in Milwaukee is an epidemic. Emergency responders are getting hurt – and the wounds are more than physical. "People are screaming and crying and yelling at you to move faster, things like that," said Milwaukee Fire Captain A.J. Hornik. A group of Milwaukee firefighters recently...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near Washington Park Wednesday night, May 11. It happened near 44th and Lisbon. The victim, a 52-year-old Milwaukee man identified as Sylvester Toliver, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, Toliver was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the...
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old boy. The teen was pronounced dead at a local hospital. MCMEO says the location of the incident is yet to be determined.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A 60-year-old Chicago man has died after a boating incident in Lake Michigan near Racine on Thursday, May 12. Family stated he was moving his boat from the Chicago area to Racine for the summer. The Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a...
MILWAUKEE - Police are asking for help locating a critically missing 39-year-old man last seen near 91st and Thurston around 1 a.m. on Friday, May 13. Walter Young is described as a Black male, 5'04", 130lbs, thin build, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a long-sleeve Turquoise Adidas sweatshirt, black skinny jeans and multicolored tennis shoes. He does not wear prescription glasses.
MILWAUKEE - As of Thursday, May 12, there have been 77 homicides, 26 more than this time in 2021. Three teenagers have been killed in a matter of days. On Saturday near 49th and Hampton, an argument led to gunfire and a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy died. A 15-year-old who was in critical condition after the shooting died Monday. A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in the triple shooting.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A case involving three men shot and killed execution-style at an apartment in Milwaukee remains unsolved. Two of the victims were brothers. Detectives say it's going to take the whole community to get the killer off the streets. On March 28, a day after the triple...
MILWAUKEE — Mounds of trash are back in a Milwaukee neighborhood. A WISN 12 News investigation revealed an illegal dump site six months ago at 34th Street and Courtland Avenue. The report prompted a clean-up and the promise of a fence, but the trash is back and neighbors are...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department has asked for help locating missing 16-year-old Eva Vang – last seen on April 22. Vang is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 100 pounds with lip and nose piercings. Anyone with information regarding Vang's whereabouts should call the police...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a fatal shooting on May 3. Court documents show a warrant was issued for the arrest of 19-year-old Shokee Cleveland on May 11. He is also charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Police were called to the shooting near...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two women who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway on Thursday, May 12. According to police, the two took $164 worth of merchandise around 1:30 p.m. Both are described as Black females in their late teens. One is pregnant...
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old man was taken into custody following a police pursuit with Greenfield police Friday, May 13. It began around 12:45 a.m. Authorities tried to pull the driver over for registration issues. The driver would not stop and pursuit ensued. In the area of 43rd and Morgan –...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Body camera video shows a shooting at the Radisson Hotel Nov. 6, 2021, that left three Wauwatosa police officers injured. Bulletholes marked an entire hotel hallway, but no one was killed. Despite the danger they faced, the injured officers were not thinking of themselves. They were more...
MILWAUKEE — A 56-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash between a car and a motorcycle, police said. It happened about 3:05 p.m. at Appleton and Hampton avenues. The vehicle was making a left turn and collided with a motorcyclist. The operator of the motorcycle was taken...
