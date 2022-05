Startup companies from around the state convened in Jackson May 3 to swear in the inaugural cohort of CoBuilders, powered by Microsoft. CoBuilders is Mississippi’s first statewide startup accelerator with seven regional partners working together to identify new startup companies and ideas around the state and accelerate their success. Companies offering products ranging from medical devices, food, and even technology to track dirt, were selected from regional pitch events that took place all across the state. Three were chosen to represent each region (Clarksdale, The Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Oxford, Starkville and Vicksburg), bringing the cohort to a total of 21 companies.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO