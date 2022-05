Press release from Alachua County Tax Collector’s Office. Tax Collector John Power is pleased to announce his office is the proud recipient of the 2022 Governor’s Sterling Award for performance excellence in management and operations. The Sterling award is presented annually to organizations and businesses that meet or exceed the Sterling/Baldrige National Criteria for Performance Excellence – a framework for achieving and sustaining organizational performance excellence and efficiency. The Tax Collector’s office is the only organization in the state of Florida receiving the prestigious award this year.

