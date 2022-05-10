ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Dogwood Arts preparing for the inaugural Southern Skies Music festival

WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three years of preparation, the inaugural Southern Skies...

www.wate.com

thelocalpalate.com

Sevierville’s Bloomin’ BBQ

Championship Tennessee Barbecue, Bluegrass, and Americana in the Smoky Mountains. Sevierville’s eighteenth annual Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival gets underway May 20 to 21, 2022, with barbecue cooking teams from across the nation and big-name entertainment. Situated in the heart of historic downtown Sevierville, the event offers...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Check out these events this weekend to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are some exciting events happening this weekend for the entire family to Find Your Fun!. The Visit Knoxville Open kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. It’s at Holston Hills Country Club. Tickets are $10 for a day and $25 for all four days. A shuttle will run starting at 7 a.m. each day if you park at Chilhowee Park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Magical Mountain Bridal is ready to help you

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville bridal boutique is ready to help you say yes to the dress. Magical Mountain Bridal offers unique looks for any bride’s budget. Owner, Lesley Safer, came up with the idea to open up her own bridal store after only having 2 dresses to choose from during her own wedding season.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Rita's Bakery to close

Rita’s Bakery announced in a Facebook post, that its last day will be May 28. Rita’s has been family-owned and operated since 1993, in these years they have captured the hearts of many Knoxville customers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to bring millions of books to Oklahoma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding statewide in Oklahoma. The state is aiming for millions of books to be distributed to children through the program. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that supplies books to children every month from birth through their fifth...
OKLAHOMA STATE
visitfranklin.com

Retro Franklin: Best Spots for Old-Fashioned Fun in Tennessee

With new and exciting places popping up left and right, Franklin’s future is looking bright. But there’s something to be said for our old-time charm, which shines as sure as the marquee in front of the Franklin Theatre. Maybe you’ve been dusting off your decades-old duds. (Flare pants,...
FRANKLIN, TN
WATE

Knoxville bakery closing doors after nearly 3 decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved Knoxville bakery is shutting its doors this year. Rita’s Bakery announced in a Facebook post, that its last day will be May 28. Rita’s has been family-owned and operated since 1993, in these years they have captured the hearts of many Knoxville customers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Did you see it? Photographer catches balloon above East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee photographer was caught by surprise this evening when he turned his camera to the sky. Nate Nelson, who owns Smoky Mountain Photography Excursions, took a photo of something that looked like a ring of lights. On Facebook, he called the object a UFO. Meteorologist Ken Weather said the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Smoky Mountain Air Show tickets available May 11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parking passes and premium viewing tickets for the upcoming Smoky Mountain Air Show presented by DENSO at McGhee Tyson Airport later this summer are going on sale Wednesday morning. General admission to the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is happening Sept. 10-11, is free and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee

Plans for 407: Gateway to Adventure, a new themed show and large tourism development in Sevierville, TN, are moving forward. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council announced it approved $75 million for phase one of the project. The EBCI said the European theme park company Puy du Fou...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

VIDEO: Bear taking food from Gatlinburg car is a reminder to be ‘bear aware’

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in May got quite a surprise. A bear climbed through an open window to grab food left behind in a vehicle parked in Gatlinburg on Thursday. The video was taken at a motel on Ski Mountain Road. Video shows the bear hops out of the car with a bag of food and take off towards the woods.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according to a social media post. Rita’s Bakery has been operating in North Knoxville since 1993. A spokesperson for the business made the announcement Wednesday that it would officially close its doors on Saturday, May 28. Until then, the bakery will take limited orders.
KNOXVILLE, TN

