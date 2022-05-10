Devon Sawa will return for Chucky Season 2 as a new character
Sawa announced the news in a video in which he reads a letter from Chucky himself. "I don't usually...www.primetimer.com
Sawa announced the news in a video in which he reads a letter from Chucky himself. "I don't usually...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0