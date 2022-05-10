ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon Sawa will return for Chucky Season 2 as a new character

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sawa announced the news in a video in which he reads a letter from Chucky himself. "I don't usually...

ComicBook

Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Guest-Starring in Big Sky Season 2 Finale

The Season 2 finale of Big Sky is bringing in a heavy hitter in Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles. According to Deadline, the ABC drama is bringing Jensen Ackles on to play Beau Arlen, who is described as "a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt's new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher)." The finale of Big Sky's sophomore season will air next Thursday, May 19, as Ackles appears alongside stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘First Kill’ Trailer: Forbidden Love Between Vampire & Slayer (VIDEO)

You never forget your first. A vampire and her would-be slayer fall in love in the trailer for Netflix‘s First Kill, premiering in June. In this Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Romeo & Juliet–esque tale, Imani Lewis (Hightown, The Equalizer) stars as Calliope (Cal), a monster hunter in training from a powerful lineage of slayers. And Sarah Catherine Hook (Impeachment: American Crime Story, The Conjuring) plays Juliette, a vampire whose family is also high in rank in their supernatural world.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Married...With Children Is Returning to TV as an Animated Series

Popular sitcom Married...With Children is returning to TV with its original cast, but this time, they'll be appearing in animated form. Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are reprising their roles as members of the Bundy family in an animated reboot series. The comedy is not yet attached to any network or streaming service, but according to Deadline, it's currently on the market, with multiple interested outlets.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Naomi’ Not Returning To CW For Season 2

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ava DuVernay’s superhero drama Naomi will not be back for a second season on the CW. Just two days after the Kaci Walfall-led DC series wrapped up its often pre-empted first season with a DuVernay & Jill Blankenship penned two-hour finale, the for-sale CW pulled the plug Thursday. With that, we hear that the ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Bros TV produced show is talking to other outlets about continuing Naomi’s tale on streaming or higher up the dial. Cancellations Photo Gallery: The TV Series Ending In 2022 & Beyond The move by the Mark...
TV SERIES
Person
Devon Sawa
Primetimer

The CW Capitalizes on Supernatural Success With Three New Shows

The CW has canceled eight series in recent weeks — including Charmed, Dynasty, and Roswell, New Mexico on Thursday — but it's determined to stay in the Supernatural business. All three of the network's new series for Fall 2022 feature members of the Supernatural cast, and one, The Winchesters, is a prequel to the long-running drama, which called The CW home for 15 seasons.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker Confirms That The Latest Season 8 Death Wasn’t A Fake-Out

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Flash’s Season 8 episode “Death Falls.” Read at your own risk!. The Flash concluded its Deathstorm arc in its latest episode, and while his run didn’t last as long as other notable villains in the series, he might go down as one of the most memorable because of his legacy. Defeating Deathstorm wasn’t impossible, but it came at the cost of the life of Killer Frost, Caitlin’s meta sister. While Arrowverse fans may know from experience that deaths don't always stick in the superhero world, actress Danielle Panabaker has already put that idea to rest.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Jared Padalecki Reveals First Health Update Following Scary Car Accident

Supernatural and Walker star Jared Padalecki has given an update after being involved in a serious car accident. Padalecki and his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles were scheduled to appear together over the weekend at a New Jersey fan convention. Ackles was present but Padalecki announced ahead of the show that he would have to cancel. Once the convention got underway, Ackles revealed to the crowd that Padalecki was in a "very bad car accident" that caused fans to send well wishes on social media. Padalecki has now shared a message on his Twitter account to let everyone know that he appreciates their concern.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
