Knoxville, TN

Impacts of the baby formula shortage

WATE
 2 days ago

WATE

VIDEO: Bear taking food from Gatlinburg car is a reminder to be ‘bear aware’

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in May got quite a surprise. A bear climbed through an open window to grab food left behind in a vehicle parked in Gatlinburg on Thursday. The video was taken at a motel on Ski Mountain Road. Video shows the bear hops out of the car with a bag of food and take off towards the woods.
GATLINBURG, TN
Knoxville, TN
WATE

New program unlocks first home for single mom,grandparent in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded the Tennessee Community’s Assistance Corporation $1 million to build customized homes in Union, Jefferson and Sevier County. The homes are targeted for families searching for affordable homes. Executive Director Kelsey Parks said TCAC is stepping in to build, at...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville bakery closing doors after nearly 3 decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved Knoxville bakery is shutting its doors this year. Rita’s Bakery announced in a Facebook post, that its last day will be May 28. Rita’s has been family-owned and operated since 1993, in these years they have captured the hearts of many Knoxville customers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
What's that object in the Sky?

White Pine native shares his story of addiction, and how Narcan saved his life. Forgotten no more: “Lost Trail” beer series debuts in Knoxville. Albright Grove Brewery makes ales with unique backstories, A new set is named after once-forgotten real places. Knoxville to become the first in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fight over Campbell County animal shelter funding

Controversy in Campbell as the county animal shelter and commission remain at odds about this year's upcoming budget. The shelter says it's not receiving enough money to continue operations while the commission says it is giving all the monetary support it can.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Allegations against Anderson Co. animal shelter prompt investigation

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social media allegations regarding the “inhumane actions” of the Anderson County Animal Care and Control director have prompted a human resources investigation, according to Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank. On April 21, an employee of the animal shelter posted to social media stating that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

