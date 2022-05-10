Impacts of the baby formula shortage

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in May got quite a surprise. A bear climbed through an open window to grab food left behind in a vehicle parked in Gatlinburg on Thursday. The video was taken at a motel on Ski Mountain Road. Video shows the bear hops out of the car with a bag of food and take off towards the woods.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO