Impacts of the baby formula shortage

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced Thursday that it would be partnering with several East Tennessee police departments for a law enforcement event meant to decrease crashes in the Great Smoky Mountains. They said the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, the Gatlinburg...
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in May got quite a surprise. A bear climbed through an open window to grab food left behind in a vehicle parked in Gatlinburg on Thursday. The video was taken at a motel on Ski Mountain Road. Video shows the bear hops out of the car with a bag of food and take off towards the woods.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT), reports of human trafficking in East Tennessee are becoming more prevalent. "There's so much victim-blaming to human trafficking, and these individuals, they need us to advocate for them," explained Rana Zakaria, a community educator with CCAHT.
After Naomi Judd's daughter share that she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. One East Tennessee family felt it necessary to share their own struggles with mental health and how they are working to help others.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded the Tennessee Community’s Assistance Corporation $1 million to build customized homes in Union, Jefferson and Sevier County. The homes are targeted for families searching for affordable homes. Executive Director Kelsey Parks said TCAC is stepping in to build, at...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved Knoxville bakery is shutting its doors this year. Rita’s Bakery announced in a Facebook post, that its last day will be May 28. Rita’s has been family-owned and operated since 1993, in these years they have captured the hearts of many Knoxville customers.
White Pine native shares his story of addiction, and how Narcan saved his life. Forgotten no more: “Lost Trail” beer series debuts in Knoxville. Albright Grove Brewery makes ales with unique backstories, A new set is named after once-forgotten real places. Knoxville to become the first in the...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Health Department is alerting local parents to watch for symptoms of hepatitis cases among children, part of a trend happening around the world, the U.S., and here in Tennessee. We're working to learn more information. A tweet thread from the health department Thursday...
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social media allegations regarding the “inhumane actions” of the Anderson County Animal Care and Control director have prompted a human resources investigation, according to Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank. On April 21, an employee of the animal shelter posted to social media stating that...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Controversy is brewing in Campbell County as commissioners and the county animal shelter try to agree on a budget. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Campbell County Animal Shelter’s future remains unclear. The big issue now: time is running out. With less than 60 days left before the animal shelter and […]
