SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- The two people accused in the kidnapping of a three-month-old San Jose toddler last month are now facing new charges that they attempted to take the infant multiple times prior, according to authorities.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office, evidence uncovered during the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping indicated that 43-year-old Yesenia Ramirez and 28-year-old Jose Portillo previously plotted and unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap the infant at least three other times, dating back weeks before the actual kidnapping on April 25.The release issued by the district attorney said in one attempt,...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO