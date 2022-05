Aquandria Harris will host a “Pop Up for Lupus” event Saturday at Town Square Park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Laurel Main Street will be hosting its “Wine Down Downtown” Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. USM lantern decoration fundraiser. Updated: 3 hours ago.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO