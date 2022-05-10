ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Main Line Health hospitals nationally recognized for top grades in quality performance and patient safety in Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Report

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital received a top grade of ‘A’ with Lankenau Medical Center receiving a grade of ‘B’ in the just released Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The Hospitals are graded on quality and safety – a national distinction that recognizes hospitals’ achievements in protecting...

sanatogapost.com

Tower Names Lahmann Emergency Medicine Lead Physician

READING PA – Dr. Brian Lahmann (at top) has been appointed as physician leader for emergency medicine at Tower Health, and in an expanded role will provide “clinical oversight” for initiatives regarding emergency services throughout its system, including its hospitals in Pottstown and Phoenixville. The company made its announcement Wednesday (May 11, 2022).
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Health Care Workers Protest Outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital Over Possible Closures Within Crozer Health

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Health care workers hit the picket line in Delaware County on Wednesday, angry over what they’re calling “dangerous shutdowns” and service cuts. They were joined in their protest by lawmakers. Employees say the hospital is in crisis and that the service cuts are dangerous for the underserved patients they care for. Nurses and technicians at Delaware County Memorial Hospital say they are protesting their employers’ decision to sharply cut back on services, forcing patients to go elsewhere for care. “The ICU is — May 23 is their last day,” Delaware County Nurses Association President Angela Neopolitano said. “The...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Building committee approves Lankenau Hospital expansion plans

LOWER MERION — A plan to construct a new three-story surgical center at Lankenau Hospital advanced with no opposition before receiving approval from Lower Merion officials. This week, the Lower Merion Building and Planning Committee approved the preliminary land development plan for a new 28,140-square-foot footprint addition. The building will also have a green roof.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Local News

CTC of Greater Downingtown celebrates 20 years of serving the Downingtown community

DOWNINGTOWN — This National Prevention Week, Communities that Care of Greater Downingtown (CTC) is thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of working in the Downingtown community to empower youth by promoting mental health and preventing substance use. National Prevention Week, which runs from May 8 to 14 this year, is a national public education platform bringing together communities and organizations to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

PLANNING AHEAD: Why are so many Pennsylvania hospitals closing? [Column]

On July 11, 2019, notably before the COVID pandemic, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania published an article in its “Knowledge at Wharton” Business Journal aptly titled “Keeping the Lights On: Why Are U.S. Hospitals Closing?” At one point the article discusses rural hospitals but the most obvious example immediately before the authors and the one they devoted the majority of their discussion to was Hahnemann University Hospital, which has a long history and which is noted to be “in the heart of Philadelphia,” and obviously not rural.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Downingtown Area School District invites community to an elementary construction town hall

DOWNINGTOWN — Downingtown Area School District (DASD) invites all community members to participate in a Town Hall event on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at STEM Academy (335 Manor Ave. Downingtown, PA 19335) and will review the various elementary construction opportunities currently under board consideration. The evening will conclude with a moderated question-and-answer opportunity with the board and administration.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester Area School District awarded for outstanding financial reporting

WEST CHESTER — The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) has awarded West Chester Area School District the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting (COE). ASBO International’s COE recognizes districts that have met the program’s high standards for financial reporting and transparency. The school district earned the Certificate of Excellence for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ended 2021.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Founders First accepting applications for ‘Job Creators Quest Grant’

PHILADELPHIA — Qualified businesses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are invited to apply for a “Job Creators Quest Grant,” through Founders First CDC. A national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers expansion in diverse founder-led, revenue-generating businesses, Founders First this week announced the second and expanded grant program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

Temporary closure of 2 Senior Centers

Area Agency on Aging announces that two of its Senior Centers are temporarily closed. Lower Nazareth Senior Center at 306 Butztown Road is closed until May 18th due to the paving of its parking lot. The Slate Belt Senior Center at 707 American Bangor Road, Bangor, PA is closed this week, May 9-13, due to COVID-19 concerns.
BANGOR, PA
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Officials recommend masking as COVID cases rise, busy season begins

City expects appeals after new property valuations. Philadelphia conducted its first valuations of property in three years and decided to raise rates on residential buildings. The new valuations raise property tax on residential premises by an average of 31% from the 2019 rate. Property owners can begin informally appealing the valuation by requesting a "First Level Review" by the Office of Property Assessment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester schools add extra period to high schools

WEST WHITELAND — Three minutes really can make a difference. Starting in the 2022-23 school year, the West Chester Area School District’s High School schedule will cut three minutes from each period and create an additional “lunch” or “support” period. Students and staff will...
WEST CHESTER, PA
phlcouncil.com

CITING UNPRECEDENTED ASSESSMENT INCREASES, COUNCILMEMBER O’NEILL INTRODUCES LEGISLATION EXTENDING SENIOR TAX FREEZE DEADLINE

PHILADELPHIA — Councilmember Brian J. O’Neill (10th District) today introduced legislation in City Council designed to reduce the impact of the city’s increased property tax assessments on Philadelphia’s seniors. Councilmember O’Neill’s proposed legislation extends the 2022 Senior Citizen Tax Freeze application deadline from January 31, 2022,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

