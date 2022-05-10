Main Line Health hospitals nationally recognized for top grades in quality performance and patient safety in Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Report
Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital received a top grade of ‘A’ with Lankenau Medical Center receiving a grade of ‘B’ in the just released Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The Hospitals are graded on quality and safety – a national distinction that recognizes hospitals’ achievements in protecting...www.dailylocal.com
