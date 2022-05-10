‘I’m honestly very happy’ – Sadio Mane breaks silence over Liverpool transfer exit links amid Bayern Munich interest

LIVERPOOL star Sadio Mane insists he’s “very happy” at Anfield despite with Bayern Munich.

Reports claim the German giants have made Mane their top target this summer.

Bayern Munich target Sadio Mane insists he's 'very happy' at Liverpool Credit: AFP

And it’s reckoned the forward’s agent has already met Bayern chiefs to discuss terms over a mega-money move.

Mane, 30, has just one year left on his Anfield deal.

And he showed his worth to them again by scoring the winner in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

But despite being linked with Bayern, Mane insists he is delighted with his current situation at Liverpool.

The ace said: “I am honestly very happy. I am just trying to enjoy every moment and assist my teammates.

“Without my teammates I’m nothing.”

Barcelona are also reportedly keen on signing Mane.

And Liverpool may have to sell either him, Mo Salah or Roberto Firmino this summer as they cannot afford to hand all three new contracts.

However, boss Jurgen Klopp indicated he wants Mane to stick around for many more years after hailing him as a “world class player.”

Klopp said: “He [Mane] is a machine, I told him after the game. Massive player!

“The mix of technique, desire and physique.

“[It was a] top goal, he’s a fantastic world-class player.”