Yeah, the Mayday swell from last week at Teahupoo finally reached the West Coast late last week. (Right after it hit Oahu’s South Shore.) Of course it was neither as scary nor as perfect nor as beautiful as what went down in Tahiti, but a few places — most notably Puerto Escondido in Mexico and Playa Colorados in Nicaragua — did see some tuberiding go down. Other zones — most notably in California — didn’t see a ton of barrels or anything, but there were some windows of great surf up and down the coast, if one knew where to look.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO