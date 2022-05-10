ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Go Tapu Fini Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moves

By Kevin Knezevic
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlola's final island guardian has arrived in Pokemon Go. The legendary Pokemon Tapu Fini is appearing in five-star raids through the end of May, making this your first chance to catch one in the mobile game. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Tapu Fini before it leaves...

www.cnet.com

