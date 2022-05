In this op-ed, Hannah Sullivan Facknitz explores the injustice of lifting the mask mandate on public transportation for disabled people. I have been alone for a long time now. In the first 18 months of the pandemic, I didn’t touch another human being aside from two doctors. For the first six months, I touched no one at all. My care for multiple systemic, life-threatening conditions was progressively delayed. No one visited me aside from friends leaving supplies occasionally outside my building and delivery drivers whose labor was all that kept me fed. Sometimes I could chat with these sporadic visitors. Often, we simply didn’t know what was safe.

