Click here to read the full article. Afternoon all! It’s been a manic week but fortunately one that can be summarized neatly in several paragraphs, as evidenced below. Read on International Insider crew. Big Cannes Interviews & Packages Sitting down with David and Riz: With Cannes on the horizon, Deadline has been breaking packages here, there and everywhere this week but we still found time to sit down with two of those most prominently involved. On Tuesday, Damon Wise published his interview with Eastern Promises creator Cronenberg to talk Crimes of the Future, his latest Cannes pic. David talked variety, 25 years’ worth of Cannes trips...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO