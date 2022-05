Liverpool pushed on from conceding an early goal to winning 2-1 at Villa Park on Tuesday night. The game came after the disappointing draw against Tottenham, which saw Liverpool fall from one point behind Manchester City to three points behind them. Without less than a handful of league games to play, snagging the Premier League title is starting to feel impossible, but the only chance they have is to win the rest of their games.

