Interior Design

Richard Prince Collaborates with Dr. Romanelli on New Furniture Collection

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist Richard Prince and designer Dr. Romanelli have collaborated on an exclusive collection of furniture, now on sale at the Gagosian Shop on London’s Burlington Arcade. Created for Prince’s Katz + Dogg brand, which he founded in 2019 with a line of smoking products, the pieces are intended to have a...

hypebeast.com

WWD

The New Stone Island/Supreme Collaboration Got the Mona Lisa Involved

Click here to read the full article. MONA LISA HYPE: Optimists seems to be divided between those who believe the post-pandemic will see another round of the Roaring ’20s and those opting for a Renaissance 2.0. Judging from their latest tie-up, Stone Island and Supreme fall into the second category. Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” — a masterpiece of Italian Renaissance — stands out on windbreakers and T-shirts included in the new capsule collection the two brands are to drop on Friday in the U.S.More from WWDA Complete Look of Burberry x Supreme CollaborationBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionFirst Look at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Delivers a "PATCHWORK CHECK" Capsule Collection

Shortly after its fourth collaborative release with KAWS, HUMAN MADE returns with a new “PATCHWORK CHECK” capsule featuring a range of Madras-patterned pieces. The upcoming collection consists of a three-button tailored jacket, short-sleeve button-down shirt, shorts, and cushions which arrive in blue/white and pink-heavy colorways. Details include Human...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Goodhood Launches Its First In-House Clothing Collection

Following the success of its Goods by Goodhood label, the London-based store has launched its first-ever clothing line, dubbed Goodhood Worldwide. Made up of premium T-shirts, outerwear and accessories all designed in-house, Goodhood Worldwide is inspired by the global Goodhood community with nods to vintage sportswear, arty graphics and ’90s street culture. As an extension of its community, the new label centers around themes of friendship and togetherness.
APPAREL
Richard Prince
hypebeast.com

Museum of Peace & Quiet Reunites With Vault by Vans for OG Authentic LXs

Following their last drop of OG Style 36s and OG Mule LXs, Museum of Peace & Quiet and Vault by Vans have reunited for a second drop, bringing two colorways of the OG Authentic LX to HBX. Like its earlier-released counterparts, the latest styles come in MoPQ’s signature Forest Green...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, vehicles, furniture, appliances, antiques, stoneware, and misc.

Attached 2 car garage, Outbuilding, and Shed. Vehicles: 2003 F-250 Powerstroke with gooseneck hitch (270k miles) Guns: HiPoint mJK45, H&R m949 .22cal with holster, Ithaca m72 saddle gun .22, Browning m69 12ga, Marlin m80 .22 SLLR Bolt Action, Marlin m60SS .22LR, Daisy m25 BB gun, cap guns, Furniture: 3 piece dark cherry full bedroom set, 3 piece adjustable king bedroom set, dining table with 6 chairs, full bed, 4 drawer dresser, bookshelves, end tables, recliner chairs, nightstands, entertainment center, Appliances: GE Washer and dryer, 2 chest freezers, power air fryers, Household: Beer Steins, assortment of books, Disney movies, wall clock, kitchen accessories, Stoneware: Hamilton Jones #4 Greensboro PA, Hamilton #4, #4 jars, McCoy ovenproof plates, tea pitcher, Glassware: Almond Flair Japan Dishes, Atlas canning jars, Ball canning jars, soda pop bottles, corningware, Antiques: Magic chef gas range, Victrola record player, wicker bottom chair, antique croquet, tin cans, two guitars, assortment of games and toys, chest of drawers, insulators, cabbage cutter, National Washboard CO., mop bucket, French fry cutter, Oneida silverware, white sewing machines, Tools: Craftsman 6inch bench grinder, WEN single speed all saw, Craftsman 4hp 25gal air compressor, Craftsman ratchet set, Black and Decker circular saw.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Union Announces SNKRS Release Date for Its Air Jordan 2 Collection

Union LA is one of those brands that just knows how to get sneakerheads talking, and it’s become somewhat of a blessing and a curse. The streetwear stalwart recently launched its highly-anticipated collection of Air Jordan 2s and accompanying apparel through its web store, but sneaky bots seemed to have captured the best of the brand as they snagged up a majority of the inventory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Interior Doors, According to Real Estate Agents

When you think about painting a door in your home, you’d probably agree that the most attention to detail is given to the front door. While it’s certainly a plus to put careful consideration into your home’s exterior, what you see on the inside is just as important. Interior doors specifically are an overlooked part of a home. Here’s what curb appeal experts — also known as real estate agents — say are the best colors to paint doors on the inside of a house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Summit is modular furniture for various office purposes

Now that a lot of companies are going back to work at the office, people have to adjust to being with other people in real life again. Some things that were previously simple, like meetings and even socializing, have to be re-learned after two years of working from home. Expect a lot of team-building and other activities that will teach us to be with other people again. It looks like even furniture can help us adjust back to life at the office.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

“Mark’s Brain” Is a New Short Film That Captures Gonz's Creative Spirit

A number of the objects in the film will be auctioned on a new site made in conjunction with Shopify. In a sport filled with vibrant styles and personalities, arguably no one has been more influential and instantly recognizable on the culture of skateboarding than Mark Gonzales. A prodigy since his early days, Gonz is revered by many as the ‘Father of Street Skating’ and has become just as globally admired for his imprint in art as his inimitable tricks on the board.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Hasbro Joins LEGO for a 'Transformers' Optimus Prime Brick Set

The worlds of Hasbro and LEGO have finally collided to produce a brick set Transformers fans have long been waiting for: the first-generation Optimus Prime. Announcing the collaboration over on Twitter, LEGO posted a short teaser of the new Optimus Prime set that is now due to release in June. While the Danish toy company has kept most of the other details about the set tightly under wraps, a now-deleted review from The Brothers Brick leaked a first look at the collectible and provided more information on what fans can expect. The set — coded 10302 — will consist of 1,508 pieces that come together to construct the very original Optimus Prime from the ’80s.
TWITTER
hypebeast.com

Manchester United and adidas Originals Launch '90s-Inspired Capsule

Following on from the launch of the “Pulsebeat” collection recently, Manchester United has unveiled a new collection alongside adidas Originals. The new collection takes inspiration from the early ’90s, with nine pieces including retro jerseys, graphics and archive-inspired designs. The stand-out items include the the retro red...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Prada’s Foam Rubber Mules Elevates Cozy Footwear

People can’t get enough of soft and cozy footwear and with the expansion of foam silhouettes,. decided to enter the ring. The Italian luxury house unveiled its new foam rubber mule that’s fit for walking or simply lounging around. Coming in light blue, red and black, the plush...
APPAREL
NME

‘Soundfall’ review: a musical celebration

As a combination of a lot of different genres, Soundfall brings everything together under an umbrella of a musical celebration. This is an adventure that pulls from rhythm titles, role-playing games, top-down twin-stick shooters, and more. It’s moreish, pulling you in one song at a time, and leaving you googling the artists involved to see if the rest of their catalog is as good as the song you just played through.
VIDEO GAMES

