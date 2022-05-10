ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pivotal Game 5s on tap for Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Grizzlies star Ja Morant is out for Game 5 with a bone bruise in his right knee. It comes as the Warriors have...

localnews8.com

fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Sends A Message To The Grizzlies And Takes A Shot At The Timberwolves: “This Ain’t The Minnesota Timberwolves. You’re No Longer Playing That Team; This Is Championship Level Basketball."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors escaped by the skin of their teeth in Game 4. Playing against a Memphis Grizzlies team that did not have Ja Morant, the Warriors had a historically poor shooting night. The Warriors trailed for almost the entire game but ended up stealing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise, doubtful for remainder of playoffs

MEMPHIS -- Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday. The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury. Memphis will be without its star point guard for a second straight game as the Grizzlies try to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Al Horford
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Made NBA History In A Shocking Blowout Win

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night; they embarrassed them. Memphis dominated throughout the game and demolished the competition, winning Game 5 with a jaw-dropping 134-95 blowout. It’s rare to see the Grizzlies beat a team like this and it’s rare to see...
MEMPHIS, TN
Idaho8.com

Crosby’s status clouds Rangers-Penguins as Game 6 looms

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins may have to try and close out the New York Rangers without captain Sidney Crosby. Crosby left in the second period of a Game 5 loss with an upper-body injury following a hit from New York’s Vincent Trouba. Crosby’s status is uncertain with Pittsburgh holding a 3-2 edge in the series. Florida and Calgary also have 3-2 leads in their respective series against Washington and Dallas. Both the Panthers and Flames used late comebacks in Game 5 to move within one win of advancing to the second round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Point scores in OT, Lightning-Maple Leafs head to Game 7

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in the first overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and force a Game 7 in the first round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals. Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second time in three nights and trailed 3-2 entering the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime, to improve to 18-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons. Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years. Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.
TAMPA, FL
Idaho8.com

Heat beat 76ers 99-90 in Game 6 to advance to East finals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and waved “bye bye” to the Philly crowd as he sent the Miami Heat into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 6. The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series. The Heat reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, again with Butler leading the charge. Philly fans — and many inside the 76ers organization — still can’t believe the franchise let Butler get away after the 2019 season. He did not mess around and scored 14 points in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control. Joel Embiid scored 20 points for Philadelphia on 7-of-24 shooting.
MIAMI, FL
Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA
Basketball
Memphis Grizzlies
Sports
Idaho8.com

Phillies score 2 runs in 9th inning, hold off Dodgers 9-7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs, the Philadelphia Phillies pushed two runs across in the ninth inning after squandering a six-run lead and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. The Phillies saw their 7-1 lead evaporate after the Dodgers used a four-run eighth to tie the game 7-all. In the ninth, the Phillies scored a run on a wild pitch by reliever Daniel Hudson with the bases loaded. Harper then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a two-run lead. Hudson (1-3) took the loss. Johan Comargo also homered for the Phillies. Andrew Bellatti (1-0) worked 2/3 of a inning and picked up the win. Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run for the Dodgers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Nuggets big man Jokic rises from 41st pick to 2-time NBA MVP

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic brings his own unique combination to the court. He has the vision of a point guard and the low-post moves befitting a 7-footer. He has plenty of range as well. He was once the 41st pick pick in the NBA draft but has become one of the elite players in the game. Jokic accepted his second straight MVP title at his horse stable in Sombor, Serbia.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Doncic, Mavericks cruise past Suns 113-86 to force Game 7

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix. The Mavericks won when facing elimination for the first time in three tries with Doncic, their three-time All-Star. The top-seeded Suns were held to a season low in scoring, regular season or playoffs, for the second time in the series. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker had 19 points.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Heat reach East finals, with Max Strus playing a key role

Max Strus probably couldn’t have envisioned this. Division II player when he started college. Ended up at DePaul and went undrafted. Bounced around a couple of summer leagues. Went to training camp with Boston and didn’t make the team. Signed two-way contracts with three different franchises. Spent time in the G League. Played all of six minutes as a rookie in the NBA two seasons ago. And now, he’s a starter on a team going to the Eastern Conference finals. For the ninth time overall, and for the sixth time in the last 12 seasons, the Miami Heat are in the NBA’s Final Four.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Sagstrom shoots 63 to take lead in LPGA Founders Cup

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger and grabbed a one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday. Nasa Hataoka, who won in Los Angeles in April before taking time off, was third after a 65 on the Upper Montclair Country Club course, roughly 10 miles from New York City. Bianca Pagdanganan, Amy Yang and Giulia Molinaro were tied for fourth at 66. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 69. Sagstrom made birdies in batches, finishing with nine in a bogey-free round. The Swede birdied the first four holes and had another run at Nos. 12-14.
CLIFTON, NJ
Idaho8.com

Giant mural in downtown Milwaukee celebrates Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is featured in a mural that will give the two-time NBA MVP a larger-than-life presence over downtown Milwaukee all year long. The mural is 53½ feet high and 56½ feet wide, covering the side of a three-story building. It shows the back of Antetokounmpo in a Milwaukee Bucks jersey with his hands on his hips. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and hundreds of fans gathered for a ceremony celebrating the mural’s completion. Many of them posed for selfies in front.
MILWAUKEE, WI

