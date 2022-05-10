ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

The Hyberboles of Paterson (Election Day, 2022)

By John Van Vliet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Paterson’s non-partisan election underway today, the candidates have marshalled their forces to the extent that they can, hoping to capture the attention of a populace which is primarily concerned with public safety issues and increasing taxation, according to various candidates who spoke with Insider NJ. The five-man...

Paterson Times

Mimms, Davila, Uddin win Paterson at-large council seats

Incumbent councilwomen Lilisa Mimms and Maritza Davila successfully won re-election in Tuesday’s municipal elections. Challenger Forid Uddin, who ran for public office for the first time, also captured an at-large council seat. Lilisa Mimms, who won a second term, received 4,768 votes, becoming the highest voter-getter in the 10-person...
PATERSON, NJ
Who’s Up and Who’s Down: The Aftermath of May 10th

The only Democrat on the Mendham Township Committee was elected chair Monday of the Morris County Democratic Committee by acclimation. The Mayor of Newark won reelection to a third term by an overwhelming margin: 13,758 votes to his opponent’s 2,833 (83-17%). Now, Baraka must turn his attention to the West and South wards, where his allies face a pair of June 14th runoff elections. In the South, Pat Council has a sizeable upper-hand on rival Terrance Bankston (1,811 to 704) and narrowly missed the mark to avoid a runoff with an amassed 46% of the South Ward vote. In the West, the mayor must contend with what appears to be a closer election, as his candidate, Dupre Kelly (38% of the vote) faces Chigozie Onyema (29%) in the runoff. The mayor must also turn his attention to another problem: voter apathy. Turnout in Essex County elections was 12% and Newark unofficially registered south of that, infuriating Baraka, who blamed the Essex County Board of Elections for switching polling places in the 11th hour. But the progressive mayor with a real record of confronting some of Newark’s toughest challenges, still has the challenge – especially if he intends to run for governor – of motivating a moribund electorate.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Stack and Turner win unopposed

Two long-time Hudson County mayors won re-election unopposed in nonpartisan municipal elections in their towns on May 10. Voters returned Mayor Brian Stack of Union City and his ticket of incumbent Board of Commissioners, and Mayor Richard Turner of Weehawken and his slate of incumbent Township Council members, to office.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Sayegh Wins Reelection in Paterson

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tonight won reelection to a second term as the elected leader of Silk City. In a low turnout election, Sayegh defeated Third Ward Councilman Alex Mendez, former Second Ward Councilman Aslon Goow, Councilman Mike Jackson and Councilman Luis Velez. Sayegh won by a comfortable margin, defeating...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Juliano raises $1 million for Bergen County Democrats

Bergen County Democrats raised over $1 million at their annual fundraising gala on Wednesday night, boosting their coffers in advance of a race to hold on to the County Executive post and other offices in November. Gov. Phil Murphy headlined Democratic County Chairman Paul Juliano’s event in Garfield, which drew...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Baraka’s at-large council slate wins unopposed in Newark

The New Jersey Globe projects that four at-large candidates for Newark City Council – incumbents Carlos Gonzalez, Luis Quintana, and Larry Crump and newcomer Louise Scott-Rountree – have been elected unopposed. All four ran on the slate of Mayor Ras Baraka. Gonzalez and Quintana are both old hands...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Vauss, council incumbents win in a landslide in Irvington

The New Jersey Globe projects that Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss and his slate of incumbent councilwomen have dramatically won re-election over a rival slate led by former Councilman Paul Inman. Vauss beat Inman by a colossal 81-19% margin; the incumbent mayor got 3,457 votes to his challenger’s 822. Councilwomen...
IRVINGTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Baraka easily re-elected as Newark mayor

The New Jersey Globe projects that Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has won a third term in office, defeating challenger Sheila Montague by a huge margin in the state’s largest city. With 88% of election districts reporting, Baraka led Montague 12,368 votes to 2,547, an 83-17% margin. Assuming those results hold, it would be the largest margin of victory for a Newark mayoral candidate since the city began holding direct elections for mayor in 1954.
NEWARK, NJ
Alex Mendez
Maritza Davila
Baraka Cruises to Victory

Incumbent Newark Mayor Ras Baraka easily won reelection tonight to a third term, defeating rival Sheila Montague. A win for Baraka was never in doubt. First elected to the mayoralty in 2014, Baraka won all five wards in 2018 when he ran for a second term, an achievement he repeated this time.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

City of Orange council incumbents prevail over challengers

Three incumbents running for re-election to the City of Orange Township Council have won re-election, while a fourth open seat was easily won by newcomer Quantavia Hilbert. In the North Ward, Councilwoman Tency Eason turned back challengers Sharief Williams and Kami Willis 64-25-11%. Hilbert won by an identical 64-25% margin over Genora Jenkins in the South Ward seat vacated by retiring Councilman Harold Johnson; Jonathan Beckford and Mohamed Toure got 11% and 1% of the vote.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
insidernj.com

In Morris Twp., Who is Running Against Whom?

MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Once a Republican stronghold, this mostly suburban community surrounding Morristown is now controlled by Democrats. Changing demographics may be one reason; the rejection of a Donald Trump-led GOP by unaffiliated voters another. Whatever the cause, only one Republican remains on the five-person township committee. That’s Peter...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Tucker calls Essex County legislative redistricting a ‘terrible mistake’

Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker (D-Newark), whose district was one of several Essex County districts that was significantly redrawn during this year’s legislative reapportionment process, expressed her strong disapproval of the new map today. “I think they made a terrible mistake,” Tucker said in the halls of the statehouse. She did...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Stack, commissioners win re-election unopposed in Union City

The New Jersey Globe projects that Union City Mayor Brian Stack, an electoral giant in Hudson County politics, has won re-election unopposed alongside his slate of four incumbent commissioners: Wendy Grullon, Maryury Martinetti, Lucio Fernandez, and Celin Valdivia. Technically, Stack himself is also a commissioner and ran on the same...
UNION CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Chairman Jones Makes the Rounds in Essex County

Democratic State Party Chairman LeRoy Jones worked his county hard on Tuesday night, making appearances all over Essex County. Among his appearances, Jones surfaced in Newark’s North Ward at the side of Councilman Anibal Ramos. Special relationship there. Jones also showed up in Irvington, alongside Mayor Tony Vauss, who...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Davis Wins a Third Term in Bayonne

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis was victorious tonight, defeating Councilwoman Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski to win a third term as leader of the Hudson County peninsula city. A former cop, Davis first came into office in 2014, with a win over incumbent Mayor Mark Smith. He secured a second term in 2018 with...
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy to nominate six new Essex judges

Gov. Phil Murphy will nominate six new Superior Court judges in Essex County – five of them women — a move that will substantially reduce the number of Essex vacancies if the Senate confirms his picks. The judicial nominees include a career federal prosecutor, two veteran government lawyers,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
News Break
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 5/13/2022

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Congressional party preference hasn’t moved a lot this year, but the issue picture may be coming into focus with the economy and abortion as the top considerations right now. The importance of abortion coincides with the Supreme Court leak, which means it is hard to tell whether we are seeing a temporary blip or something that will have a major impact in November” – Monmouth University polling director Patrick Murray.
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Newark will hold at least two runoffs in four contested council races

Mayor Ras Baraka’s slate in four contested council races is having a mixed night; Central Ward Councilwoman LaMonica McIver won outright, but two of Baraka’s endorsees will likely face runoffs and a third came in dead last in his race. Baraka himself turned back lone challenger Sheila Montague by a landslide margin in the mayoral race.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Davis Appears to Have Squeaked a Third Term in Bayonne – but Ashe-Nadrowski Wants a Recount

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis was victorious tonight, defeating Councilwoman Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski to win a third term as leader of the Hudson County peninsula city. “The people of Bayonne have spoken loud and clear that they want to keep our city moving forward for another four years with Team Davis,” said the mayor. “I would like to thank my family, my running mates, our campaign team and most of all the residents of Bayonne for sending this strong message that we want continued progress for our community. I’m excited to get back to work tomorrow to keep delivering for the people of Bayonne.”
BAYONNE, NJ
insidernj.com

Examining Importance of Bi-Partisan Decisions, on State of Affairs

Steve Adubato is joined by Sen. Jon Bramnick (R) – NJ, 21st Legislative District, to discuss Governor Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Address and the issues with the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program; and the importance of Republicans and Democrats working together to make the best decisions for New Jersey.
POLITICS

