Tornadoes confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms
By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
2 days ago
RUSK, Wis. (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest. According to National Weather Service survey crews, an...
From a "particularly dangerous situation" severe thunderstorm watch in southwestern Minnesota to multiple tornado watches further north and east, intense storms left a path of damage across the state on Thursday. Already battered by hail the size of baseballs and 60-80 mph winds in separate severe weather events Monday and...
Can severe storms to the west hold together all the way to the Twin Cities?. Get the full severe weather write-up preview here and watch Sven's video in this story for more. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!. Elevated storms rumbling to the...
(KNSI) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County in Central Minnesota. The watch is in effect until midnight. Strong to severe storms are likely late this afternoon through Thursday evening, starting in southwestern Minnesota and then...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a second-straight night of destructive weather, Minnesota will enjoy several days of peace.
Most of the damage from Thursday’s storms was concentrated in western Minnesota, and it was from winds that were up to 70 mph in some locations. There is also an unconfirmed report of a tornado touching down in Pillager.
The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Blomkest in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside.
Thursday’s extreme weather was due in part to humidity and record heat in the state. The high temperature in Minneapolis was...
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A tornado touched down in Coon Rapids, Minnesota Wednesday night, as strong storms hit the Twin Cities metro during the evening, survey crews confirmed on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service survey crews, the tornado touched down shortly before 8:30 p.m. in a...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Severe storms have left behind damage across Minnesota for the second night in a row. 2 died during Thursday's severe storms in western Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports at least one person is dead after severe storms swept through on Thursday afternoon. Officials say a...
A tornado watch has been issued for an area of southern Minnesota on Wednesday evening, including the Twin Cities. The watch area stretches from west of Willmar to central Wisconsin, and will remain in place until midnight. Storm systems expected to make its way across the southern third of the...
(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
More severe storms are possible across Minnesota Thursday, marking the third day this week where large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible amid an unusually warm and humid early May weather pattern. The June- or July-like weather will bring steamy conditions to the Upper Midwest, with Minneapolis' record high...
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — This week’s heat is starting to have an effect on the roads, with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reporting multiple instances of pavement buckling on roads in the southern part of the state Thursday. Earlier in the day, the left lane of eastbound Highway...
Originally published on May 12
MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly.
The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside.
According to Blomkest’s city clerk, the victim, a 62-year-old man, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death.
(credit: CBS)
A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms blew into towns like Murdock...
(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Severe storms wreaked havoc on residents of northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota Wednesday evening. Take a look at some of the damage below, or visit KEYC.com/Photos to upload your photos and videos.
BLOMKEST, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died when a grain bin collapsed on him in western Minnesota during Thursday's severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) says one person was killed when a grain bin fell on top of an occupied car Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. The...
Minnesota is famous for being the Land of 10,000 Lakes but thanks to severe storms Wednesday, it's actually more like 10,001 lakes, thanks to massive flooding at this pro sports stadium. Severe storms rumbled through parts of southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning, though the damage wasn't nearly as widespread as when...
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southern and Central Minnesota Western Wisconsin. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon from 525 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant...
(Willmar, MN)--Severe storms moved across the state Wednesday evening and into this morning. Strong winds caused power outages throughout many parts of Minnesota. 1 to 2 inch hail reported in many areas. Heavy rain caused localized flooding throughout the evening. Street flooding and sewer backup issues have been reported. The National Weather Service indicates that 4.68 inches of rain fell near Granite Falls. Locally, we have heard reports of 5 or more inches. We received 2.70” here at Lakeland Broadcasting. Law Enforcement officials in Buffalo Lake Reported a Destroyed Barn, Grain Bin, And multiple trees down in that area. The severe weather threat continues today and into this evening.
Comments / 1