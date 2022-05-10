ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tornadoes confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSK, Wis. (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest. According to National Weather Service survey crews, an...

www.fox9.com

knsiradio.com

Counties Added to Tornado Watch Issued for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County in Central Minnesota. The watch is in effect until midnight. Strong to severe storms are likely late this afternoon through Thursday evening, starting in southwestern Minnesota and then...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: After Destructive Storms, Friday Ushers In Calm Stretch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a second-straight night of destructive weather, Minnesota will enjoy several days of peace. Most of the damage from Thursday’s storms was concentrated in western Minnesota, and it was from winds that were up to 70 mph in some locations. There is also an unconfirmed report of a tornado touching down in Pillager. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Blomkest in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. Thursday’s extreme weather was due in part to humidity and record heat in the state. The high temperature in Minneapolis was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Tornado touched down in Coon Rapids, Minn. during Wednesday's storms

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A tornado touched down in Coon Rapids, Minnesota Wednesday night, as strong storms hit the Twin Cities metro during the evening, survey crews confirmed on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service survey crews, the tornado touched down shortly before 8:30 p.m. in a...
COON RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Severe storms sweep through state

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Severe storms have left behind damage across Minnesota for the second night in a row. 2 died during Thursday's severe storms in western Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports at least one person is dead after severe storms swept through on Thursday afternoon. Officials say a...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Wind Speeds#Fox 9
fox9.com

Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. According to Blomkest’s city clerk, the victim, a 62-year-old man, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms blew into towns like Murdock...
BLOMKEST, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Tornado watch until midnight includes Twin Cities

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southern and Central Minnesota Western Wisconsin. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon from 525 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Severe weather sweeps across MN, severe threat continues today

(Willmar, MN)--Severe storms moved across the state Wednesday evening and into this morning. Strong winds caused power outages throughout many parts of Minnesota. 1 to 2 inch hail reported in many areas. Heavy rain caused localized flooding throughout the evening. Street flooding and sewer backup issues have been reported. The National Weather Service indicates that 4.68 inches of rain fell near Granite Falls. Locally, we have heard reports of 5 or more inches. We received 2.70” here at Lakeland Broadcasting. Law Enforcement officials in Buffalo Lake Reported a Destroyed Barn, Grain Bin, And multiple trees down in that area. The severe weather threat continues today and into this evening.
WILLMAR, MN

