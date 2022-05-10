Tornadoes confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a second-straight night of destructive weather, Minnesota will enjoy several days of peace. Most of the damage from Thursday’s storms was concentrated in western Minnesota, and it was from winds that were up to 70 mph in some locations. There is also an unconfirmed report of a tornado touching down in Pillager. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Blomkest in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. Thursday’s extreme weather was due in part to humidity and record heat in the state. The high temperature in Minneapolis was...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO