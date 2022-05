HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — Maine is now home to a network of virtual dental services that supporters said would make dental care more readily available to children. The practices are “virtual dental homes” in which children become patients with a dental practice but receive care in school and primary care settings, said Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree, a supporter of the method, on Wednesday. Services are delivered using telehealth technology, she said.

MAINE STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO