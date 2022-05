DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A jury has found an Iowa County mother and daughter not guilty in the death of a teenager under their care in 2018. Laurie and Alexis Barry were each charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime in the death of 13-year-old Selah Kaden, who was living in the Barry home when she died in May 2018. Kaden was sent to live with the Barrys in Mineral Point by her parents, who live in North Carolina, due to behavioral problems she was having at home.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO