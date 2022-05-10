Body of missing 28-year-old found

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Chillicothe. Braelynn Fink — who is 5-foot-4, 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes — never returned home from Unioto High School in Chillicothe on Thursday, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information pertaining to Fink’s whereabouts is encouraged to […]
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office, with firefighters, responded to the 4000 block of route 138 near Greenfield on a possible structure fire. According to initial reports from dispatchers, a domestic dispute turned into a possible arson situation after a woman allegedly set her boyfriend’s belongings on fire in a garage near his residence.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office issued a timeline for the missing woman whose remains were found at a campsite on Tuesday. In total, detectives said they served two subpoenas and six search warrants, in addition to many searches with consent. Deputies continue to investigate the case and encouraged anyone with information […]
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains of a 28-year-old woman who went missing in February were found at a Ross County campsite. After hunters discovered human remains in an abandoned, suspicious campsite in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified them as belonging to Lindsey Schobelock, according […]
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson City schools are on a two hour delay Friday morning while Jackson City police officers search for a “dangerous suspect”. Jackson, Ohio Mayor Randy Evans released a picture of the suspect on his Facebook page. Evans identified the suspect at Kenneth Sims, saying Sims is considered armed and dangerous.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday morning. According to initial reports, the deputies were chasing a vehicle around 7:45 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, according to dispatchers, went off the roadway, crashing into Paint Creek near the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after a wellness check led to the discovery of nearly 20 dead dogs. After more than two decades on the job, Portsmouth City Health Department animal control officer Wendy Payton has seen her share of unpleasant scenes, but she says nothing compares with what she saw inside a home Thursday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a Maryland man they’re looking for that is accused of killing two people at an apartment in north Columbus in 2021. Police announced Friday they have charged Daniel A. Newsome, 28, of Maryland, with two counts of murder and issued a warrant for his arrest. Newsome is wanted […]
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in East Akron Thursday morning. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:25 a.m. after a family member found the victim, a 36-year-old man, unresponsive inside. When officers got there, the man had an apparent gunshot wound […]
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a Hilliard City Schools bus. Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, the bus hit a male cyclist on Davis Road, halfway between Walker Road and Audubon Avenue, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred north of Bradley High […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized following a motorcycle crash on the city’s east side. At approximately 5:23 p.m. Thursday, a motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle on the 6000 block of E. Livingston Ave., east of I-270, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The crash, which marks the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Friday morning crash in southern Columbus has left a driver hospitalized after they lost control of their car. Around 7:37 a.m., a black Lincoln sedan was heading south on Shook Road south of Spiegel Drive, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers chased a teenager both on the roads and in the air in videos obtained by NBC4. Records show Deanthony Harris, 18, of Reynoldsburg, faces a felony charge of failure to comply with an order or signal from a police officer, and was booked into the Richland […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after being found shot in east Columbus. Police were called to the 400 block of Johnson Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they a man had been shot. The man was taken to Grant Medical...
GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car in Licking County. At approximately 6:07 p.m. Thursday, Jason T. Farmer, 43, of Lancaster, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 661 in Granville Township near Cambria Mills when he hit a northbound Jeep Wrangler with a trailer […]
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the man found dead along a Canton Township street on Tuesday evening. 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy is the county’s latest homicide victim. Deputies are only saying that the Plain Township resident suffered “obvious...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A large-scale search operation was underway in the city of Jackson Friday morning. Here’s what we know. Officers with the Jackson Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle shortly after 3:30 a.m. this morning. Reports say the driver then fled from the vehicle on foot in the area of Apple Village Apartments.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local small business owner whose car was stolen — with a crucial part of her business inside — is breathing a sigh of relief. Alicia Hindman works out of the kitchen at & Juice Co in Clintonville where she creates stuffed buckeyes, the popular peanut butter treat covered in chocolate […]
