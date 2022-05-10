ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Body of missing 28-year-old found

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) -- The human...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old girl missing from Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Chillicothe. Braelynn Fink — who is 5-foot-4, 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes — never returned home from Unioto High School in Chillicothe on Thursday, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information pertaining to Fink’s whereabouts is encouraged to […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for alleged arsonist in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office, with firefighters, responded to the 4000 block of route 138 near Greenfield on a possible structure fire. According to initial reports from dispatchers, a domestic dispute turned into a possible arson situation after a woman allegedly set her boyfriend’s belongings on fire in a garage near his residence.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Timeline: Finding Lindsey Schobelock’s remains

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office issued a timeline for the missing woman whose remains were found at a campsite on Tuesday. In total, detectives said they served two subpoenas and six search warrants, in addition to many searches with consent. Deputies continue to investigate the case and encouraged anyone with information […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Human remains found in Ross County belong to 28-year-old woman

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains of a 28-year-old woman who went missing in February were found at a Ross County campsite. After hunters discovered human remains in an abandoned, suspicious campsite in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified them as belonging to Lindsey Schobelock, according […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Jackson, Ohio police search for “dangerous suspect”; Schools delayed

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson City schools are on a two hour delay Friday morning while Jackson City police officers search for a “dangerous suspect”. Jackson, Ohio Mayor Randy Evans released a picture of the suspect on his Facebook page. Evans identified the suspect at Kenneth Sims, saying Sims is considered armed and dangerous.
JACKSON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies rescue suspect from Paint Creek following pursuit in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday morning. According to initial reports, the deputies were chasing a vehicle around 7:45 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, according to dispatchers, went off the roadway, crashing into Paint Creek near the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman arrested after nearly 20 dead dogs found inside home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after a wellness check led to the discovery of nearly 20 dead dogs. After more than two decades on the job, Portsmouth City Health Department animal control officer Wendy Payton has seen her share of unpleasant scenes, but she says nothing compares with what she saw inside a home Thursday.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maryland man charged in 2021 north Columbus double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a Maryland man they’re looking for that is accused of killing two people at an apartment in north Columbus in 2021. Police announced Friday they have charged Daniel A. Newsome, 28, of Maryland, with two counts of murder and issued a warrant for his arrest. Newsome is wanted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campsite#Wcmh
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Detectives investigate homicide in East Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in East Akron Thursday morning. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:25 a.m. after a family member found the victim, a 36-year-old man, unresponsive inside. When officers got there, the man had an apparent gunshot wound […]
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard City Schools bus hits bicyclist

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a Hilliard City Schools bus. Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, the bus hit a male cyclist on Davis Road, halfway between Walker Road and Audubon Avenue, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred north of Bradley High […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people hospitalized after east side motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized following a motorcycle crash on the city’s east side. At approximately 5:23 p.m. Thursday, a motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle on the 6000 block of E. Livingston Ave., east of I-270, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The crash, which marks the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car hits tree, streetlight after Columbus driver loses control

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Friday morning crash in southern Columbus has left a driver hospitalized after they lost control of their car. Around 7:37 a.m., a black Lincoln sedan was heading south on Shook Road south of Spiegel Drive, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbc.com

Stark Sheriff Identifies Victim From Canton Township Homicide

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the man found dead along a Canton Township street on Tuesday evening. 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy is the county’s latest homicide victim. Deputies are only saying that the Plain Township resident suffered “obvious...
CANTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson City Schools closed Friday due to a manhunt in the city

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A large-scale search operation was underway in the city of Jackson Friday morning. Here’s what we know. Officers with the Jackson Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle shortly after 3:30 a.m. this morning. Reports say the driver then fled from the vehicle on foot in the area of Apple Village Apartments.
JACKSON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy