ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channelview, TX

Children burned in Channelview PE class allegedly by teacher's form of discipline

By Damali Keith
fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHANNELVIEW, Texas - Some kids in Channelview ended up in the emergency room after getting burned during gym class. Parents there say their children were injured as a result of a P.E. teacher forcing them to exercise on the hot ground outside on Monday as a form of punishment....

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 18

Patricia Tardy Netardus
2d ago

What in the he'll was this PE teacher thinking? Yeah the kids were not in the right but if parents had done this their kids would have gone into foster care!

Reply
13
Jay Dough
2d ago

I promise I've most likely would have blew my top went to the school and probably got an assault case on that PE coach

Reply
5
JETHRO
2d ago

ANY person who harms a child, should be in jail and this teacher should be fired. When a child is in school, they should feel safe and now days that has become the farthest from the truth.

Reply
3
Related
fox26houston.com

Student shot at Heights High School, taken to hospital

HOUSTON - One student was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Thursday afternoon. According to the Houston Independent School District, the shooting occurred at Heights High School around 1:15 p.m. School officials said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigated...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Student shot in parking lot of Heights High School, HISD spokesperson says

HOUSTON – School officials from Houston Independent School District said one student has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of Heights High School Thursday afternoon. According to a spokesperson, the shooting happened at the school located at 413 E 13th Street. Principal Wendy...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Channelview, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Channelview, TX
Channelview, TX
Accidents
live5news.com

Student choked unconscious in front of teacher in social media video

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Deer Park Middle School student is facing second-degree assault charges after a video on social media shows him knocking out another student. In the video, shot by another student inside a classroom on Monday, shows the suspect placing the 13-year-old victim in a headlock, dragging him from his desk and then choking him to the point of his passing out. A police report filed with the North Charleston Police Department says the victim was unconscious for one to two minutes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
KRGV

Brownsville woman killed in Houston, boyfriend charged with murder

A Brownsville man is speaking to Channel 5 News after his sister was killed in Houston and her boyfriend was charged with murder. Eric Andrade said that, growing up, he and his sister Vicktoria Robles didn’t have a father - so he took it upon himself to try to fill that role for his baby sister.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit claims unborn child died at Houston Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON - A lawsuit claims that an 11th person died during the Astroworld Festival on November 5, 2021. According to the lawsuit, a plaintiff said her unborn child was killed after she was "trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries" and ultimately the death of her child. Ten people were...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Physical Education
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Search warrant details living conditions of toddler twins removed from apartment

VICTORIA, Texas – 25 New Now has obtained the search warrant involving the arrest of Kimberly Salas, 34, on various charges of child abuse involving toddler twins. Family members said one of the toddler twins had to go to a San Antonio hospital for several days due to malnourishment. Both children are now in Victoria with family members.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Manhunt for Texas capital murder inmate who stabbed officer, escaped while being transported

LEON COUNTY, Texas - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody in Leon County, Texas by stabbing a corrections officer while being transported. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was being transported on a bus with 15 other inmates from Gatesville, headed eastbound on Highway 7 to Huntsville Thursday afternoon. During the ride, Lopez was able to get out of his restraints and allegedly stabbed the officer driving the bus in the hand with an unknown object.
LEON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CAPITAL MURDER INMATE TAKES OVER PRISIONER BUS AND ESCAPES

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his shackles and get into the driver compartment. He then stabbed a correctional officer that was driving the bus causing the bus to crash. He then escaped, and the other inmates on the bus are accounted for and transported to Huntsville with a police escort. TDCJ, OIG, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him. Highway 7 between Marquez and Centerville is closed. Lopez was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to Huntsville for medical reasons.
LEON COUNTY, TX
Complex

Texas Inmate Serving Sentence for Murder Escapes After Stabbing Bus Driver During Transport

An inmate escaped custody Thursday after he stabbed an officer driving a transport bus and caused the vehicle to crash, KBTX reports. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was aboard a bus headed to Huntsville from Gateville for a medical appointment when he got out of his shackles and stabbed the driver in the hand. The two tussled for a bit until the vehicle crashed, allowing Lopez to flee the scene on foot.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
fox26houston.com

La Marque teacher encourages many first generation college students

LA MARQUE, Texas - Tiffany Hill is the dance instructor at La Marque High School. She was a first-generation college student, so she realizes how some students really struggle with the application process. She helped all of her senior dance students apply for their colleges of choice and 100% of...
LA MARQUE, TX
fox26houston.com

Unresponsive toddler pulled from neighborhood pool in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas - An unresponsive toddler was pulled from a neighborhood pool in Cypress on Tuesday night. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the call came in around 8:45 p.m. at 8900 Windhaven Lake Drive in the Windhaven subdivision. Officials said a pool maintenance person pulled the toddler, who is...
CYPRESS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy