ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department has released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a burglary suspect. The burglary occurred at a laundromat in the 9500 block of S. Broadway between midnight and 6 a.m. on May 6. According to police, the suspect entered the closed business and removed drywall to access the office. Once inside the office, the suspect stole cash, a counting machine and CCTV DVRs.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO