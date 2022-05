BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA announced some big changes to its postseason awards on Thursday, including new trophies that will be given to the MVPs of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. Those two trophies will fittingly be named after a pair of legends: Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. It’s hard to imagine two better players to have their names adorning those trophies. Bird and Johnson brought the NBA back into the spotlight in the 1980s, carrying their collegiate rivalry to the famous Celtics-Lakers rivalry. Bird had a great reaction when he and Johnson were alerted to the news on Thursday. “I just...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO