Arkansas State

Record-breaking heat and humidity to continue for Arkansas | May 10 Forecast

5newsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth winds continue to bring in muggy air from...

www.5newsonline.com

KTLO

New record high temperature set Wednesday

After tying a record high temperature Tuesday, a new record high temperature was set Wednesday. The mercury hit 91 degrees at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. That breaks the old record high of 90 degrees set in 2002.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Arkansas State
5newsonline.com

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Greater Hot Springs Emilee Webb

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Greater Hot Springs is Emilee Webb. This is her first time to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends Ouachita Baptist University where she is a sophomore majoring in English and Political Science. She is a native of Poyen. At Miss Arkansas, she will do a tap dance to "Soul Man." Her social impact initiative is "Foster the Future."
HOT SPRINGS, AR
aymag.com

Top Weekend Events in Arkansas: May 12-15

There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker’s Weekend Plans every Friday morning on 103.7 the Buzz. Thursday, May 12. What: Stranger Things L80’s Night.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Ricky Council IV transfers to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV announced he is transferring to Arkansas. Council was named the AAC Sixth Man of the Year last season after averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 a game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas River: Train partially derails

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A train partially derailed on the bridge across the Arkansas River between Sebastian and Crawford County, Wednesday morning. The incident occurred just past the Train Depot on Highway 59. Officials with the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad called it a minor derailment that caused a backup...
VAN BUREN, AR
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Cosmic Cavern in Berryville, Arkansas

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Those who visit or live in the Ozarks and are looking for a taste of adventure can find it at Cosmic Cavern in Berryville, Arkansas. It’s one of the stops on our Daybreak on the Road tour, happening throughout May. Steve Falkowski is the Senior Tour Guide at Cosmic Cavern. He said […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
KHBS

Missouri man dies during Buffalo River hike

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Brad Lee Thomas, 46, was hiking with a group near a rock formation known as the Eye of the Needle when he fell 20 feet to his death. Brad was described as an avid hiker by his brother. "That's just Brad's his personality, he sees someone with a need, he wants to do something to help him." David Thomas said.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

