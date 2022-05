The Dutch rider Koen Bouwman timed his final effort to perfection to win the 196km seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia between Diamante and Potenza on Friday. The Jumbo-Visma rider, who was in the day’s breakaway with his teammate and compatriot Tom Dumoulin, jumped away from the leading group 100 metres from the line on a brutal uphill drag to beat another Dutchman, Bauke Mollema. Italy’s Davide Formolo came home third ahead of Dumoulin.

CYCLING ・ 5 HOURS AGO