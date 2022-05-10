Why Johnny Depp & His Attorney Camille Vasquez Are Sparking Dating Rumors

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial may be on hiatus, but the rumor mill never rests!

The latest headlines are asking this question: Has Johnny fallen for Camille Vasquez, one of the attorneys repping him in his defamation suit against Amber Heard?

Romance rumors have been swirling thanks to their courtroom interactions.

Earlier in the trial, Johnny and Camille were seen holding hands as she whispered in his ear. They have also been seen hugging after he entered the courtroom. At another point in the trial, he pulled a chair out for her.

However, sources close to Vasquez told TMZ that the relationship is purely professional. She is reportedly in a serious relationship with a British real estate agent.

Camille is the attorney who launched a zinger about Amber during her opening statement, saying, “She has been preparing to give the performance of her life in this trial.”

According to Court TV legal correspondent Chaney Painter, Camille will most likely be the attorney who will cross-examine Amber next week when the trial resumes.

Chaney told “Extra’s” Billy Bush, “We can expect her to be prepared and to try to hold Amber’s feet to the fire in any inconsistencies in her stories. It is super smart for team Depp to have a female lawyer cross-examine Amber… Rarely would you see a man cross-examining a female witness because the optics of that don’t look good.”

Watch the video, and tune in to Court TV for gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial.