ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Johnny Depp & His Attorney Camille Vasquez Are Sparking Dating Rumors

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xumM2_0fZZ5jOj00

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial may be on hiatus, but the rumor mill never rests!

The latest headlines are asking this question: Has Johnny fallen for Camille Vasquez, one of the attorneys repping him in his defamation suit against Amber Heard?

Romance rumors have been swirling thanks to their courtroom interactions.

Earlier in the trial, Johnny and Camille were seen holding hands as she whispered in his ear. They have also been seen hugging after he entered the courtroom. At another point in the trial, he pulled a chair out for her.

However, sources close to Vasquez told TMZ that the relationship is purely professional. She is reportedly in a serious relationship with a British real estate agent.

Camille is the attorney who launched a zinger about Amber during her opening statement, saying, “She has been preparing to give the performance of her life in this trial.”

According to Court TV legal correspondent Chaney Painter, Camille will most likely be the attorney who will cross-examine Amber next week when the trial resumes.

Chaney told “Extra’s” Billy Bush, “We can expect her to be prepared and to try to hold Amber’s feet to the fire in any inconsistencies in her stories. It is super smart for team Depp to have a female lawyer cross-examine Amber… Rarely would you see a man cross-examining a female witness because the optics of that don’t look good.”

Watch the video, and tune in to Court TV for gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
People

Amber Heard Wanted Johnny Depp to Know 'That I Am Sorry' One Year After Split, Texts Reveal

Amber Heard asked her former agent to deliver apologetic notes she'd written to Johnny Depp over a year after their breakup. In a pre-recorded deposition of Christian Carino, a talent agent who at one point represented both Heard and Depp for Creative Artists Agency, played for the jury on Wednesday, details about Heard seemingly wanting to reconcile with Depp over a year after their contentious split were presented.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Billy Bush
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Rumor#Holding Hands#British
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Getting Cross-Examined By Amber Heard’s Team, Johnny Depp Admits To Doing Drugs With Marilyn Manson And More

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in the midst of a legal battle for years, but things have really stepped up in recent weeks. The U.S. defamation trial has officially begun, with Depp himself testifying for several days about his experience with the Aquaman actress. While getting cross-examined by Heard’s team, Depp admitted to doing drugs with Marilyn Manson and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp’s Case Against Amber Heard Suffers Blow After Key Witness Is Dismissed

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drama continues. Following the 2020 verdict that saw Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater” being dismissed, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is back in court, this time because he’s suing Heard for defamation (which prompted her to countersue for $100 million). Unfortunately for Depp, his case has suffered a major blow due to the dismissal of a key witness.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp says fights with Amber Heard made him ‘vomit’ as he denies putting cigarette out on her

Johnny Depp testified in court that he would become “physically ill” and that he would have to go away and “vomit” during fights with ex-wife Amber Heard. Mr Depp also rejected the notion that he had put out cigarettes on Ms Heard, something she suggested in a recording played in court earlier on Monday. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Frankie Grande Marries Hale Leon

On Tuesday, Grande, 39, announced that he tied the knot with actor Hale Leon, 29, last week. Along with some wedding photos, Frankie tweeted, “Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Influencer describes ‘humiliating’ encounter with Amber Heard and her security guard

InfluencerJaclyn Hill has described what she calls a “humiliating” run-in she once had with Amber Heard and her bodyguard. The beauty YouTuber said she bumped into the Aquaman actor at Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu, when Heard’s bodyguard allegedly escorted her out of the restaurant.In a TikTok video posted Wednesday (27 April), Hill shared the details of an encounter that she says happened “a couple of years ago”.“Time to tell you guys the horrifying and humiliating story of the day that I met Amber Heard,” she began.Hill explained that after she and her friends were seated, she noticed...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy