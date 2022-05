U.S. News & World Report has recognized Heritage at Brentwood among its 2022-23 Best Senior Living Communities in the independent living category. The market research firm published this year’s rankings Tuesday, May 10, giving national recognition to only five of Tennessee’s independent living communities. Of the five, Heritage at Brentwood was the only Type-A Life Care community, which is a certification that means the facility provides a continuum of care for life without requiring residents to relocate. The designation also signifies options for either independent living and assisted living services plus long-term skilled nursing, possibly short-term therapy and memory care.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO