Apple to discontinue production of iPod, first introduced in 2001

News that Apple is finally done with the iPod Touch after its 7th generation has lingered on shelves for years has many Apple fans seriously considering picking one up this week. And while some folks have found themselves debating a trip to the store to pick up one of the last iPods at the Apple Store, I am reminded of just how much I like the iPod I wear on my wrist every day and how much nicer it is for my needs than a big iPod Touch. For a long time now, my iPod has been my Apple Watch, and I think it's something more people should try out for themselves.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO